When does the Apex Legends Wintertide collection event end?

The Winter Express is on its way into the station, and starting on Dec. 6, Apex Legends players will be able to earn new cosmetics as a part of the Wintertide collection event.

With a special limited-time event reward system, players don’t even need to go into the store to get festive goodies. But rest assured, there will be an abundance of holiday bundles to choose from if that’s what you’re into.

In total, there are 24 themed cosmetics for the event including legendaries for Bangalore, Crypto, Newcastle, Valkyrie, Gibraltar, and Bloodhound. Each skin has a matching weapon.

Of course, with the holiday event, the Winter Express limited-time mode will be back, giving players a few weeks of something fresh to spice up the season before ringing in the new year.

When does the Wintertide collection event end?

Image via Apex Legends

EA didn’t officially announce an end date for the Wintertide collection event, but everything on its event announcement suggests that it will last three weeks and end on Dec. 27.

The reward tracker for the event has three different sets of rewards. Each set is only available for one week, with the last coming from Dec. 20 to 27. Additionally, the store is set to have a special slew of rotating cosmetics, and that Apex Legends post on the limited-time offerings shows options that start on Dec. 6 and end on Dec. 27.

Typically, collection events in Apex Legends run for either two or three weeks. Last year’s holiday time collection event only ran for two weeks, but the previous year’s Holo-Day Bash, which was more than just a collection event, went for five weeks.