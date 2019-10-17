When does the Apex Legends Fight or Fright event end?

All terrifying things must come to an end.

The Apex Legends Fight or Fright event debuted on Oct. 15 and included new skins, items, and the haunting Shadowfall mode. With Halloween around the corner, fans need to get their fix of the action before it’s all gone for good.

Event details

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The Fight or Fright Collection Event introduced 24 event-limited cosmetics. To receive all of them, players can open 24 Fight or Fright packs at 700 Apex coins a pop. If you’re eyeing a particular skin, however, fans can buy the skin directly from the store.

A new Heirloom Set for Lifeline also made an appearance this Halloween season. Once players unlock all 24 Fight or Fright cosmetics, the combat medic’s Shock Sticks will be unlocked for free. For players unwilling to spend the 16,800 Apex coins, the Heirloom set will become a rare drop from Apex packs.

When does the Fight or Fright Collection Event end?

Apex fans will be able to continue the horrors even after the Halloween festivities end. The Fight or Fright event will run up until Tuesday, Nov. 5, according to the Apex Twitter.

Players who have been stalling out for that one elusive skin need to take the plunge soon since all the new cosmetics will likely be vaulted until next October.