When does Kings Canyon return to Apex Legends?

Season three Meltdown launched today, introducing a new map called World’s Edge. While many Apex Legends fans were excited to explore a new island, others found themselves nostalgic about the battle royale’s first map, Kings Canyon, after it was removed from the game to make room for World’s Edge.

In an interview with Stevivor, Apex project lead Drew McCoy explained that Respawn decided to pull Kings Canyon from the map pool to prevent players from leaving matches. With the introduction of the new map, it’s likely players would want to be automatically placed in World’s Edge so they could experience the battle royale’s features as soon as possible.

Apex fans often run into the same issue with the release of new characters. Many players have their eyes on trying out a certain legend, and if they don’t get their character of choice in the legend select screen, they’ll bail on the lobby and join a new game in hopes of getting their legend.

Introducing a new map into ranked queues also poses a problem, especially for higher tiers. Less than one percent of players have reached the Predator rank, and having two maps would likely cut the available player pool in half when loading a ranked game, senior designer Chin Xiang Chong explained.

But not all hope is lost for Kings Canyon fans. Respawn plans to reintroduce the map back into rotation after Apex players have had some time to settle into World’s Edge.

“As the season progresses we’ll be looking at data, sentiment, and feedback to help us determine the best way to bring Kings Canyon back into the mix,” Respawn wrote in the season three patch notes.

The Apex developer failed to provide an exact date for the map’s return. But given the three-month time frame for each season, fans should expect to see the map again sometime within the next couple of months.