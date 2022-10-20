When does Catalyst release in Apex Legends?

A new season of Apex Legends means new content, from game modes to maps, skins to weapon charms, and new guns to new characters to try out. And season 15 of Apex, Eclipse, brings another new legend to the forefront with a set of abilities that could substantially change how the game is played: Catalyst.

Armed with ferrofluid and a righteous sense of justice over what’s happening to the moon Cleo, Catalyst enters the games with an intriguing possible ability: stopping scans.

If Catalyst can indeed prevent the scans that characters like Seer and Bloodhound use with her ultimate, she would be the first character in Apex with an ability that directly counters these so-called “wallhack” abilities. That’s a pretty big deal since scan characters have dominated the professional Apex scene and the upper echelons of the game’s ranked system for quite a while.

In addition to this, Catalyst will also be able to slow enemies, rooting them to a spot for your team to easily pick off. While she does seem to be a defensive character, she comes with plenty of abilities that lend themselves to an attack as well.

So, when can players expect to test out the new legend and her ferrofluid sticking down the opposition? Read the guide below for everything you need to know about when Catalyst will be released.

Catalyst release date and time in Apex Legends

As with all new playable characters that come to Apex, Catalyst will release at the same time the new season of Apex starts. Eclipse is scheduled to begin on Nov. 1 at 12pm CT, so that will be the time that Catalyst becomes available.

Of course, Catalyst isn’t instantly available to all players when she releases. Players will have to unlock her in the Legends tab first. For most Apex players who have played for even just a season or two, this shouldn’t be too hard since players receive Legend Tokens every time they level up, and many players have hundreds of thousands of the currency stored up at this point. Unlocking any new character only takes 12,000 Legend Tokens.

If you don’t have that many Legend Tokens and don’t feel like grinding the game to get more soon, you can also purchase Apex Coins. Legends can be unlocked with 750 Apex Coins.