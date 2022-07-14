When does the Armed and Dangerous LTM return to Apex Legends?

It’s almost time for another event in Apex Legends. Respawn Entertainment revealed the upcoming Gaiden event on Twitter today. Fans are already curious about the new skins and activities that will be introduced to the game with the event.

Each event is also a chance for new or old limited-time mode (LTM) to become available, and the wait will be over for the Armed and Dangerous LTM during the Gaiden event. Only shotguns and snipers are allowed in this game mode, and the loot is noticeable more scarce compared to the regular game mode.

When will the Armed and Dangerous LTM return to Apex Legends?

The Armed and Dangerous LTM will return to Apex Legends on July 19 with the Gaiden event. The event will be live until Aug. 2, giving players a total of 14 days to enjoy the game mode.

In addition to returning game modes, Apex fans will also get to add anime-themed cosmetics to their collection throughout the event. There will be in-game challenges with various rewards. All the event-related cosmetics will be available until the event wraps up, and then they’ll be off the shelves for the unforeseeable future.

Wattson, Octane, Revenant, Mirage, and Bangalore will receive skins when the event starts on July 19.