When does Apex’s season 10, Emergence, end?

There’s still plenty of time to rank up or complete the Battle Pass.

Season 10 of Apex Legends, Emergence, launched on Aug. 3. It will end on Nov. 2 with the release of season 11, called Escape, which was announced today.

That means players have a bit more than two weeks to grind lobbies in the second half of the ranked split, which is taking place on Kings Canyon. That’s also the time limit for completing the Emergence battle pass to unlock skins and other in-game items.

Season 11, Escape, will likely start immediately after season 10 ends on Nov. 2.

Season 11 will feature a new legend, a fan-favorite character from Titanfall 2 named Ash, and a new weapon, the C.A.R. SMG. Ranks will be reset, players will receive awards like dive trails from the previous ranked split, and a different map will be available in ranked play. There will also be a new battle pass available for purchase featuring exclusive in-game items.