When does Apex’s Raiders collection event Start?

Apex Legends’ upcoming Raiders collection event will feature a combination of holiday spirit as well as numerous limited-time cosmetics to add to your account.

Along with legendary skins for Valkyrie, Loba, Revenant, Bloodhound, Pathfinder, Wattson, and Wraith, the game will also have the return of the Winter Express game mode.

The Raiders collection event will last just two weeks so there’s no time to waste if you’re trying to take full advantage of this pre-Christmas event.

As is typical for Apex events, the festivities will start on Tuesday, Dec. 7, and it will end two Tuesdays later on Dec. 21.

There is a plethora of cosmetics players will be able to purchase for a limited time in the game’s store, but beware that some of them will only be available for one of the two weeks during the event.

Image via EA

If you want the Gibraltron, Breach and Clear, or Bring the Pain bundles, you will need to get it before Dec. 14. The second week, you will be able to get the Kill Joke, Boogie Down, and Faster Faster Faster! bundles.

The Raiders collection event will also have its own event-specific set of challenges for players to complete that will unlock cosmetics. The event has a set of 24 themed cosmetics, and if you unlock all of them, you can earn the “Energy Reader,” an Wattson’s Heirloom.