When does Apex Legends’ Fight Night Collection Event end?

The Apex Legends Fight Night Collection Event began today. And along with a “takeover” of the casual playlist, the event’s rewards are plentiful.

Featuring 24 Fight Night items, including some fancy new skins, this month is sure to be a busy one for those completionists out there looking to get their hands on everything that Apex’s event has to offer.

With the event starting today, there isn’t much of a reason to stress out. The event will last two weeks before ending on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Put up your dukes and show 'em what you're made of! 🥊



The Fight Night Collection Event is now live across all platforms through Jan 19. pic.twitter.com/LRsLhoDvku — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 5, 2021

Until then, take this time to enjoy as much of Airdrop Escalation and Pathfinder’s Town Takeover as possible.

While you’re at it, make sure to get some of the hot new outfits available. Some of the new legendary skins include Loba’s Self Reflection and Lifeline’s Worlds Apart.

But make sure that you earn them early so that you don’t forget before they get vaulted once the Fight Night Collection Event ends in 14 days.