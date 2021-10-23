What do you get in Treasure Packs in Apex Legends?

When you get into an Apex Legends match, your first instinct after hitting the ground will be to look for weapons and supplies. Though you’ll probably be expecting your weapons of choice (or anything that’s not a Mozambique), a wild Treasure Pack that pops out of a supply bin can catch you off guard.

Treasure Packs may look like a secondary loot box that players can open in the match to secure some high-tier loot, but they’re nothing like that. Once you pick up a Treasure Pack, you won’t be able to interact with it during a match, and you’ll need to wait until you get back to the main menu.

How to find a Treasure Pack in Apex Legends?

The good part of Treasure Packs is that players don’t have to do anything special to find them in the game. Regardless of the game mode, you’re playing, Treasure Packs will always have a chance to drop from supply bins, and players can acquire one every 24 hours.

How to open a Treasure Pack in Apex Legends?

Opening a Treasure Pack is rather simple since they automatically unlock themselves. After collecting a Treasure Pack in a match, you’ll find that it’ll open after you load back to the main menu.

What’s inside Treasure Packs in Apex Legends?

Treasure Packs are filled with various rewards that can help craft or unlock items. Some of the rewards that can be found inside Treasure Packs are as follows:

Apex Packs

Battle Pass Stars

Crafting Materials

Weapon Charms

XP

Treasure Packs usually offer specific rewards based on the theme of each season, and collecting them all grants extra prizes. Treasure Packs used to be an integral part of unlocking the season quest, but Apex has changed the formula and chapters unlock regularly every week, regardless of Packs. Getting your hands on Treasure Packs is still a way to ensure you get a few goodies every now and then, however.

How often can you find Treasure Packs in Apex Legends?

All players can only collect one Treasure Pack per day. This means that you don’t have to go out of your way to find one since you’re likely to run into a Treasure Pack during regular Apex sessions.

If you’re playing daily, picking a Treasure Pack every day will be a decent way to accumulate more rewards, which will help you unlock more items in the future.

Treasure Packs don’t stack, though, meaning players who skip out on collecting them won’t be able to receive two Treasure Packs during their next gaming session.