TSM signs coach and analyst raven to competitive Apex Legends team

A few days ago, TSM’s Philip “ImperialHal” Dosen said that he and the rest of TSM’s competitive Apex Legends team were cooking up new strategies and compositions that might surprise their competition. That picture got a little clearer today when TSM announced the arrival of coach and analyst, raven.

Having previously worked with competitive Apex squads for NRG and ALGS Championship darlings GMT Esports, raven has a reputation in the community for being one of the most forward-thinking minds in the game. The move suggests that TSM will be looking for a more aggressive playstyle in the ALGS competitions to come.

We are entering a new era of Apex domination.



Please welcome our new Analyst for the upcoming ALGS split, @Raven_Apex! We're excited to work alongside him to bring our squad to an even higher level. pic.twitter.com/KAh8VVVMHO — TSM FTX Report (@tsmreport) August 16, 2022

While there’s still plenty of time before the third year of ALGS competition for TSM’s composition and playstyle to solidify, raven still indicated a few plans for the new looks TSM is preparing for next season. One definitive change is in store for the characters that longtime support player Jordan “Reps” Wolfe will be playing.

“I am going to get Reps off these dogshit defensive legends that don’t do anything,” raven told his stream, filled with TSM fans asking him questions about what plans he has for the team. “No more Gibby, we’re definitely not playing fucking Wattson… I want more damage.”

Reps has long been considered one of the best support players in the world, but many fans have questioned how he’s been hampered by playing legends like Wattson and Gibraltar in the past. But raven clearly wants the team to play less of a defensive style and be more aggressive in the way they approach fights, looking to overwhelm opponents with damage output rather than rely on shields and fences to prevent other teams from pushing them.

TSM are scheduled to play in SoulZ season three, a Japanese LAN event, on Aug. 20. And while fans can’t expect the team to have everything figured out at that point, they might get a glimpse at some of the ideas raven and the squad have in store for the future.