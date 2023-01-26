TSM expands Apex Legends division, welcomes former ALGS champion to its content creation roster

TSM has signed the EMEA ALGS Championship 2021 champion Mikkel “Mande” Hestbek as a streamer today, strengthening the organization’s arm of content creation in Apex Legends especially because he’s their only European streamer.

The signing of Mande comes at a time when several esports organizations are pulling away from both the competitive side and content creation side of Apex. Mande has joined TSM’s team of content creators that features Colton “Viss” Visser, Mac “Albralelie” Beckwith, Hal “ShibuyaHAL” Shibuya, Dalton “Daltoosh” Heste, Janey, and Crylix.

Mande most notably played for SCARZ in Apex Legends competitive, the organization he won the EMEA ALGS Championship in 2021. He stayed in the organization between March 2021 and October 2022 and has been a substitute for Alliance’s starting roster since November 2022. The Dane also played for North in 2019 and 2020.

The Dane has established a career as an Apex content creator in recent years, while also delivering great results and highlight clips in the competitive scene. The last big tournament Mande attended was the ALGS Split One Pro League EMEA at the end of 2022, in which he finished fifth playing under Team Alliance. Mande is currently on the verge of reaching 400,000 followers on Twitch and averaged nearly 5,000 viewers in the past 30 months, according to Sullygnome.

Mande has become a prominent figure in the Apex community not only because he’s impressive on mouse and keyboard, but also because of his funny personality and the entertainment he delivers on his streams. Getting signed by an organization like TSM, which is heavily invested in Apex scene, shows that Mande is on the right track as a content creator.

It’s unclear if Mande will attend any professional tournaments now that he joined TSM or if he’ll leave his competitive days in the past and fully devote himself to content creation.