The worst weapons to use in Apex Legends

Apex Legends follows the typical battle royale trope of having many weapons scattered across its map, all with varying degrees of usability. Some weapons, however, are worse than others—and finding them when you first land might be akin to just flat-out restarting the game then and there and hoping your luck is better next time. To help you out on the battlefield, we’ve chosen a small selection of guns you should not use the next time you come across them.

Mozambique Shotgun

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The Mozambique is a shotgun that fires three rounds in a spread pattern with each shot. It is one of the weakest weapons in the game due to several factors, including its low damage output, limited range, and small magazine size.

One of the main disadvantages of Mozambique is its low damage output. Mozambique packs a punch if you compare it to other guns. It deals 45 damage per shot to the body without armor and 67 damage to the head without a helmet, but being a shotgun, it falls flat compared to the likes of EVA-8 which deals 63 damage to the body and 99 to the head of a naked enemy.

Another weakness of the Mozambique is its limited range. It is only effective at close range and becomes less accurate and less damaging at longer distances. This can make it difficult to use effectively in many situations, especially when engaging enemies at medium or long ranges.

Finally, the Mozambique suffers from a small magazine size. It can only hold six rounds in a magazine, so players must reload frequently. This can leave them vulnerable to attack, especially during a fight.

Alternator SMG

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The Alternator SMG is a submachine gun that fires light rounds. It is one of the weaker weapons in the game due to its low damage output and small magazine size. However, it has a high fire rate and good accuracy, making it somewhat effective in close-quarters combat.

One of the main disadvantages of the Alternator is its low damage output. It deals only 16 damage per shot to the body with no armor and 24 damage to the head without a helmet, making it one of the lowest damage-per-shot weapons in the game. This can make it difficult to take down opponents quickly, especially those with higher levels of armor.

Another weakness of the Alternator is its small magazine size. It can only hold 16 rounds in a magazine by default, so players must reload frequently. This can leave them vulnerable to attack, especially during a fight.

Despite these weaknesses, the Alternator can still be useful in the right circumstances. Its high rate of fire and good accuracy make it effective at close range, especially when paired with a larger magazine size or a secondary weapon with more stopping power. Additionally, some players may find the Alternator easier to handle than other SMGs, making it a viable option for those who prefer a specific playstyle.

The pistols (other than the Wingman)

Let’s face it, every pistol aside from the Wingman is garbage. Even at the start of the game, finding one could put you at a disadvantage against someone without a weapon—so you might as well go in barehanded.

Sentinel Sniper Rifle

Image via Respawn Entertainment

The Sentinel is a bolt-action sniper rifle that fires energy rounds. It is one of the more unique weapons in the game, with a high damage output and various unique features.

One of the main advantages of the Sentinel is its high damage output. It deals 70 damage per shot to the body and 140 damage to the head, making it one of the highest damage-per-shot weapons in the game. Additionally, the Sentinel has a charge mechanic that allows players to charge up a shot for even more damage. When fully charged, the Sentinel can deal up to 100 damage to the body and 200 damage to the head, making it capable of taking down opponents in a single shot.

The reason why Sentinel is on this list is due to its charging period. It is a bolt-action rifle, meaning players must reload manually after each shot. This can make it challenging to engage multiple enemies quickly, especially in close-quarters combat. Additionally, you must charge the Sentinel for five seconds for each shot to maximize its damage. The Sentinel is less effective at shorter ranges, where its damage output and accuracy decrease significantly. Although there’s a unique mechanic that when a shield cell is used while the Sentinel is equipped, it will automatically charge the next shot without requiring the player to charge it manually, it is difficult to use effectively.