Newcastle is all about defending his family and teammates. He’s dedicated to an ideal of justice and is great at shielding allies. His introduction in Apex Legends‘ season 13 shook up the Outlands, and it’s not hard to see why. He can create walls and shields in the thick of the fight, blocking shots and giving his teammates a chance to take a breather.

It makes sense that many of Newcastle’s skins are knight or defender-themed. Many of them also feature dragons, the classic enemy of knights, as Newcastle slays plenty of dragons every day on the battlefield of the Apex Games. While the mobile guardian hasn’t been in the live game for too long, he’s already amassed a cache of rare skins.

Here are the rarest Newcastle skins in Apex Legends.

Rarest Newcastle skins in Apex Legends

Heroic Command

At first glance, this skin might not seem too different from Newcastle’s base skin, but if you look a little closer and you’ll start to see the differences. This legendary outfit was available as part of the Newcastle launch bundle, which also included the Military Made Rampage skin and the Duty Fidelity Honor holospray. The launch bundle is no longer available for purchase, so this skin has become more difficult to find in battle.

Firewall

While Firewall is only an epic-tier skin, it’s still one of Newcastle’s very best—and most rare. This skin is awarded at level one of the premium battle pass, which requires either real-world money or an abundance of Apex Coins to purchase. Only those who are dedicated to completing this season’s battle pass and who have invested in the premium version will be sporting this fiery red dragon-themed skin.

Stone Skies

The neon 90s-style Stone Skies skin is also epic-tier, but it’s rare for a different reason than Firewall. This skin was offered as a reward for Prime Gaming members in May 2022, so only those who were subscribed at the time and manually activated the reward received the skin. Stone Skies gives Newcastle a cybernetic look and includes plenty of dramatic blue piping.

Complex Rebirth

While this skin is one of Newcastle’s base legendaries, it’s uncommon to see it in battle thanks to its high cost and the limited time since Newcastle’s release. In the coming seasons, seeing this skin will become more common, but for the time being, it’s odd to see someone who’s invested so much in this relatively new legend. It continues the knight theme seen across Newcastle’s design with its metal helmet plume and gold detailing.

Starbound Savior

This skin falls into the same camp as Complex Rebirth: even though it’s only one of Newcastle’s base legendary cosmetics, he just hasn’t been out long enough for many people to have purchased or found this skin in a loot chest. Newcastle’s favorite color seems to be gold, as this skin paints him in plenty of gilded hues and grants him retro space age-themed knee pads and chest armor.