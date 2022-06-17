The rarest Mad Maggie skins in Apex Legends

Mad Maggie has landed in Apex Legends and she’s not afraid to bring a little firepower with her.

As a former friend of explosives expert Fuse, that shouldn’t be surprising. Maggie is willing to fight for what she believes in and she’s not above making a scene to do so. Her methods might be loud and brash, but she also has a soft side that she only shows to her Salvonian countrymen.

It makes sense, then, that Mad Maggie’s skins are just as bold and fiery as she is. Many of them are themed around fire iconography, while others are designed to simply make her look as cool as possible. Since her release in season 12, some of these skins have become fairly rare. If you see a Maggie player sporting one of these skins, it might be a good idea to run in the other direction.

Here are the rarest Mad Maggie skins in Apex.

Chaotic Coral

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Chaotic Coral, Mad Maggie’s most passionately pink skin, was a Prime Gaming reward in March 2022, shortly after her release. To get this skin, you needed to be a Prime Gaming subscriber at the time it was active and have manually activated the reward to receive it. Prime Gaming skins usually aren’t available through any other method and don’t make a return in the future, so this skin will likely become even rarer as time goes on.

Lava Queen

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Lava Queen is the outward personification of Maggie’s fiery personality. This dramatic skin was the level one reward on season 13’s premium battle pass, so most people who have it spent real money to snag it. Like Prime Gaming skins, battle pass skins usually aren’t available through any other method after their initial availability period, so this toasty skin is also one of Maggie’s most rare.

Māori Warrior

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This dramatic monochrome skin was a part of Mad Maggie’s launch bundle, a purchasable pack that also included the Peacebreaker Peacekeeper skin and the Kira Ora holospray. As is usual for launch bundle, all three cosmetics match visually, making for a cohesive image. Māori Warrior will likely only be available randomly in the shop in the future, making it one of Maggie’s rarest skins.

Blood and Plunder

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Blood and Plunder is a pirate-themed skin that gives Maggie periwinkle skin, deep violet hair, and plenty of ominous skull and crossbones motifs. It’s the perfect visual counterpart to Fuse’s Dread Captain skin. Unlike Dread Captain, which is one of Fuse’s base legendaries, Blood and Plunder was only available during the third-anniversary collection event. It could show up in the store sometime in the future, but finding it again is a matter of luck.

Outside the Law

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Outside the Law is a recolor of Above the Law, one of Maggie’s base legendary skins. The reason for its rarity is that it was a store exclusive: players could only purchase it from the in-game store for a limited amount of time using Legend Tokens or Apex Coins. You also needed to own Above the Law already to buy Outside the Law, which many players didn’t have. It won’t be available again unless it makes a return in the store.