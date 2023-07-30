As with any competitive title, Apex Legends encourages its players to strive to be the best. Whether that’s the best among their friends, achieving the top spot on the Apex Predator list, or achieving glory on the international stage in the Apex Global Series, Apex is a game for people who like to win and strive for winning.

It’s natural then for people to wonder just who the best Apex players really are. While there are many popular streamers who are great, how do they stack up against some of the lesser-known players and pros from other regions that might be just as good, if not better?

Luckily for you, we’ve got you covered. Here are the 10 best Apex players in 2023.

The current 10 best players in Apex

Effect

Alliance’s newest star has come out swinging at his first-ever LAN tournament, dominating the group stage after previous visa issues denied his trip to the Split One playoffs. Effect stands alone in first place for most individual kills globally, topping EMEA and the Split Two Playoffs by wide margins.

We can feel the effect.

Can you?@xEffecto has been an absolute asset to @theAllianceGG.

He's earned the respect of not only his teammates – but his rivals.#ALGS | Split 2 Playoffs pic.twitter.com/9mnPqzstIA — Apex Legends Esports (@PlayApexEsports) July 16, 2023

All of EMEA agrees with Effect’s impact on Alliance’s versatility, not only leading the charge in every team fight but also being able to shotcall and keep a cool head when the pressure is on—all while performing as the youngest player in the ALGS at 18 years old.

Effect’s career in Apex has only just begun, with his sights already set on dominating the 2023 Championship and securing ALL and EMEA their first-ever international win.

Vein

One of the current hottest commodities in Apex, Nicholas “Vein” Hobbs has catapulted to international fame with his standout performance in the recent Split Two playoffs, captaining Oxygen Esports to a third-place finish and only losing out to the two biggest tournament favorites in DarkZero and TSM. Vein is able to effortlessly switch between charging in with his team and hiding away for an opportunity to strike, outwitting and outlasting the competition to get Oxygen across the finish line.

Vein’s success spans as far as 2021 as one of the first-ever Championship winners with his victory with Kungarna in NA. Recent years have seen him transition between unsigned roster BR Demonz, GLYTCH Energy, and Oxygen, where fans all over the world have seen his meteoric rise.

Vein stands as one of the most improved players in recent years, and with Oxygen locked in for the Championship, Vein is ready to prove that his success wasn’t a one-tournament fluke and that he can replicate his results on a consistent basis.

YukaF

The IGL for APAC-N’s Fnatic, YukaF is known globally as one of the best mechanical players in terms of movement and aim, able to effortlessly duel enemies even in the highest pressure environments. While many pros don’t bother with flashy movement techniques like wall-jumping, YukaF embraces the chaos he creates, confusing his enemies with an array of boosts, glides, and jumps to get the upper hand in every single fight.

These techniques aren’t just for show, as YukaF had proven at the Split Two Playoffs in multiple occasions. His prowess allowed him to open up teamfights and clutch impossible situations, all without a single mechanical mistake. Fnatic continues to shine as APAC-N’s brightest and most creative team, and YukaF continues to amaze with each and every international competition.

Zer0

The IGL of DarkZero stands as the most diverse IGL in all of Apex, having led multiple teams to success in multiple different regions. He won the Oceanic qualifier in 2021 with EXO Clan, won 2022’s APAC-S Pro League and the Split Two Playoffs with Reignite, and took home the 2022 Championship and 2023 Split Two Playoffs on North America’s DarkZero. Zer0 has shown time and time again his killer instinct in making game-winning rotations and plays that can lead any roster to victory under his leadership.

DarkZer0 has always stood as heavy favorites to win any tournament, including the upcoming Championship, and there’s no secret to their success. Zer0 stands as the prime example of how textbook Apex should be played, from ring rotations to identifying vulnerable targets and knowing when to fully commit to a fight.

ImperialHal

Years pass, and rosters change with each Split, but one consistent factor throughout all of competitive Apex has been ImperialHal and TSM, a partnership that has lasted since the game’s initial release four years ago. Hal has showcased his ability to shotcall at the highest level and frag out, contesting the individual kill leaderboards at every event he attends, domestic or international.



No matter the meta, no matter their current position in the leaderboard, ImperialHal and TSM is always able to bring their 100 percent in every single match and can never truly be counted out in any tournament.

Even though they struggled during the Split Two Pro League and almost didn’t qualify for LAN, TSM was able to make one of the greatest late-season comebacks, catapulting to a standout second-place finish at the following Playoffs and almost defending their title.

Genburten

The Aussie controller demon is fresh off of an ALGS Championship victory and is still one of the most dangerous players in the game to contend with if you meet him on the battlefield. While Genburten was forced to sit out his team’s championship performance in the Split Two playoffs last year, he returned for the Championship and even led his team in kills during the grand finals of the event.

Of course, finally performing at LAN also gave Genburten the chance to show off to critics that he hasn’t been using a strikepack this whole time. With aim assist flowing through his thumbs and DarkZero’s continued dominance in NA throughout Split Two, Genburten is always a player to watch out for.

Ras

One of the original Apex monsters, Ras is Crazy Raccoon’s talisman and a player that never ceases to amaze with his mechanical skill and is always a contender for every tournament. While Crazy Raccoon has sometimes failed to show up in the LAN environment, Ras has consistently been able to prove himself in APAC-N as one of their most dominant players and has proven able to lead multiple iterations of his team to every single international event.

Year three of the ALGS has proven to be disappointing for Crazy Raccoon fans, with back-to-back 35th place finishes at both Playoffs, despite finishing top five domestically with multiple individual game wins.

However, Ras’ never give up attitude once again led his team to victory in APAC-N winning the Last Chance Qualifier on round eight with an 18-point lead over second place. Ras and Crazy Raccoon stand as one of the biggest dark horses to attend the Championship—with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Gnaske

Gnaske has always been a positive pillar of energy in the Apex community since 2019, able to prop up any team he lands on with his relaxed personality and world-class IGL skill. His biggest claim to fame lies in his past roster GMT Esports where he led the team to a fifth in the 2022 ALGS Championship despite having to play with a substitute member.

Now on Pioneers, Gnaske has led his team to their highest ever domestic finish at third place in the EMEA Pro League, before almost matching his past international record with the recent sixth-place finish at the Split Two Playoffs, the highest out of the ten EMEA teams at the event. Gnaske’s success only seems to continue shooting upward, and with Pioneers already qualified for the Championship, he could possibly lead EMEA to their first-ever LAN win.

Ftyan

Ftyan captured the hearts of the ALGS Championship crowd in Raleigh when he and his now-former teammate Lejetta were forced to compete as a duo throughout the tournament. PULVEREX had a player test positive for COVID, and without a sub, the team had little choice but to make the best of things even at a significant disadvantage.

Instead of wilting, however, Ftyan showed off just what makes him one of the best players in the world, often making fights look like the other team was missing a player, instead of his.

While the duo didn’t end up qualifying for the grand finals, they still finished better than many full squads at the ALGS Championship and became legends in the process.

In 2023, Ftyan and PULVEREX came back with a vengeance, being one of the only three APAC-N teams to qualify for the finals of the Split Two playoffs through the winner’s bracket. Although their finals ended in 16th place, Ftyan proved how his leadership and calls carry his team to great success, never dropping out of the top half in the group stage and being able to contest Fnatic as the best APAC-N team in the bracket stage.

sweetdreams

NRG has been one of the most dominant forces in Apex over the last two years, and that’s in large part thanks to Sweet. He combines some of North America’s most impressive mechanical skills with some of the best IGL abilities in the world. His ability to deliver clear and concise direction to his team even in the middle of a fight, as well as delivering viable Plan Bs for his squad if and when their first plan breaks down, sets him apart from many of the other IGLs in the scene.

Another IGL Masterclass ft. @sweetdreamsh1



Notice how he insta-counters Bang smoke with Seer Q and consistently reminds his teammates to avoid LOS from the surrounding teams pic.twitter.com/vZCeAsHUf5 — Cutnoid (@Cutnoid) November 8, 2022

NRG cruised through most of the Split Two Playoffs thanks to Sweet’s calls, including one of the highest point games in the entire tournament, racking up 27 points in the last match of their Groups Stage with a first-place finish and 15 kills. They would subsequently finish ninth in the Winner’s Bracket and 11th in the finals, able to put up good placement and kill points despite not winning any more individual matches.

Who is the best Apex Legends Player?

Currently, the best Apex Legends player title goes to ImperialHal, for his consistency and dominance throughout his entire career. Hal has won major tournaments in all four years of Apex, including recent domestic successes in the 2023 NA Split One Pro League, and both Split Playoffs.

His ability to bounce back from losses and adjust to the newest meta helps TSM stay on top and never be dethroned for long, with the best example shown in the Split Two Pro League. Despite TSM falling from grace and ending the regular season in sixth place, TSM was able to win three of the nine match days, including an enormous final day to lock a place in the international Playoffs, despite being previously outside of the bubble.

Hal not only leads his team in where to move on the map but also leads on individual leaderboards. He tied for most kills in NA with The Guard’s RamBeau at 76 for Split Two and placed second at the Playoffs with 71 kills—only four behind Alliance’s Effect.

Hal’s versatility and ability to pull double duty for his team in shot-calling and making game-changing plays is what lends to his longevity in the competitive Apex scene, and he could continue to expand his already impressive trophy collection with a repeat success at the upcoming Championship.

