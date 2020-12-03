The cookies in Apex Legends’ season 7 loading screen come from a recipe by Lifeline’s voice actor

The food in the Reverie Lounge isn’t the only delicacy in Apex Legends. The season seven battle pass contains a recipe for Lifeline’s cookies—and it turns out it’s a real recipe by voice actor Mela Lee.

Lifeline shares the recipe for the “Pas Me Dat Suga” cookies she would make with her father during her childhood. Writer Ashley Reed confirmed that the recipe actually belonged to Lee.

Here’s how to make Lifeline’s cookies:

“Preheat your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Mix 3.5 cups of all-purpose flour, 1 tbsp baking soda, and 1 tsp salt with a fork in a large clean bowl, bucket or helmet. In another, cream 2 sticks of softened butter, 1 cup granulated sugar, 1 cup light brown sugar, and 1 tsp vanilla extract with a fork. Listen to yuh favorite song – mixes better when yuh got a jam in yuh! Add 2 large eggs, mixing after each egg. Gradually beat in flour mixture until it’s uniform. Add 2 cups chocolate chips. Bake balls of dough on ungreased baking sheets for 9-11 minutes until golden brown, then serve ‘em up. Ah, and ‘member, put plenty of love in ‘em. That’s what makes ‘em the best.”

The loading screen reveals more than just instructions to make delicious cookies, though. Lifeline says she and her father would “march down to the kitchens, shoo off the cooks, and make a batch or two,” which suggests she may have had a good relationship with her parents during her childhood.

Lifeline caught wind of her parents’ war profiteering, however, which put a huge dent in their relationship. The season seven quest, Family Portrait, shows how strained their family dynamic really is. Even a moment as seemingly endearing as a family hug hides a dark truth.

Lifeline’s parents can defund the Frontier Corps at any time and they use it as leverage on their own daughter. “Look happy, or I gut your precious Frontier Corps and leave them scrambling for spare change,” her mother said. “Now hug me back.”

The Pas Me Dat Suga cookies aren’t the only recipe in Apex, either. The secret to Mirage’s legendary pork chops is also hiding in a season three loading screen—this time, the recipe belongs to Respawn principal writer Manny Hagopian. But don’t try to replicate what you see on the loading screen: the ingredients are incorrect, but Hagopian updated the recipe with the correct portions.