The best Vantage skins in Apex Legends

Arriving as part of season 14, Vantage was only one piece of a huge Apex Legends update that intended to both future-proof the game and make some dramatic changes to the meta. With the introduction of Skull Town doppelgänger Relic, plenty of weapon tweaks, and an increased level cap, it’s hard to deny that season 14 completely changed the game.

Like all of the game’s legends, Vantage will soon be equipped with an arsenal of skins, legendary and otherwise. While she’s still relatively new and hasn’t had time to accrue quite as many skins as other legends, particularly members of the game’s OG cast, she still has some great looks that enterprising players can equip to strike fear into the hearts of their opponents.

Here are the best Vantage skins in Apex.

Sandswept

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This epic-level skin was available as a level one reward on season 14’s premium battle pass. It both epitomizes season 14’s theme—Hunted, with plenty of nods to safaris and big game hunting—and contains symbolism relevant to Vantage. The number on her holster, T-032, is the first part of the prison number her mother was assigned. The print on her tunic and pants features bright blue bird feathers, and one of her knee pads looks almost like an owl. Sandswept’s blue and brown color scheme and meaningful lore elements make it a great skin.

Ice Cold

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This legendary skin continues the blue theme by decking Vantage out in polar-ready gear, including thick gloves, snow goggles, and an adorable bear-themed helmet and scarf set. Ice Cold was available as part of the Vantage launch bundle alongside the legendary Frozen Patrol Sentinel skin and the epic You’re Being Hunted holospray. Vantage is from the cold, icy planet of Pagos, so it makes sense that she’d have plenty of cold-weather gear in her arsenal when she goes hunting.

Nocturnal Tactics

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

While Vantage might be a fun and friendly teammate when she’s on your side, Nocturnal Tactics shows that she’s got a dangerous side, especially when she’s staring down her barrel at you from an enemy squad’s hideout. This legendary skin is one of Vantage’s launch legendaries and features a gold skull helmet, claw-like toed boots, and fearsome tusks hanging from her neck and waist. It falls somewhere between dragon and knight, and it’s 100 percent deadly.

Falcon Patrol

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Falcon Patrol is a recolor of Genesis Effect, both of which are launch legendary skins for Vantage. Falcon Patrol wins out over its sibling for its more muted color scheme and coordinated colors: traffic cone orange and polar white. The skin is a mix of sporty and tactical; the same could be said about Vantage herself. With her hair tied up in a no-nonsense bun and her neon face paint applied, this skin demands you take Vantage seriously.

Snakeskin

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Don’t let the fact that Snakeskin is only a rare-tier skin distract you: this patterned outfit looks great with Vantage’s color scheme. The brown of the snakeskin on her cowl, wrists, and belt perfectly coordinates with her brown fur-lined tunic. The whole ensemble is prominent without being flashy or ostentatious. Don’t despair if you can’t afford a legendary skin for Vantage on launch: Snakeskin is a base skin that can be purchased at any time and absolutely serves looks despite its lower cost.