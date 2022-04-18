The best Seer skins in Apex Legends

Apex Legends’ resident showstopper is a recent addition to the game.

Since season 10, Seer has been gracing us with his presence and helping us find our enemies in the dense battlegrounds of the Outlands. As a legend who’s used to being in the spotlight, Seer has some appropriately dramatic skins, all of which ensure enemies are paying attention when he fights.

Here are the best Seer skins in Apex.

Light Show

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

While Seer doesn’t have too many skins yet because he’s relatively new, the ones he does have are spectacular. Light Show emphasizes the futuristic elements of Seer’s design, giving him an astronaut-like bodysuit with dramatic white and gold detailing. This legendary skin isn’t tied to an event or battle pass, so it can be purchased at any time with shards.

Iridescent

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

While many of Seer’s other skins, like Light Show, show off his high-tech side, Iridescent brings out a more organic side of the legend. The green stripes on the pants, jacket, and hat almost look like vines with leaves, making Seer look a little more grounded—literally. The complementary colors on his chest plate and boots give the skin the final touches it needs.

Curtain Call

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

While this skin is only a Rare-level cosmetic, it stands out among other recolors thanks to the beautiful navy and gold color combination. The intricate chain detailing on the collar of his jacket and the gold shoulder pads call to mind a band or a stage performer, the latter of which describes Seer perfectly.

Freebooter

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

If you weren’t afraid of Seer already, you will be now. The imposing skull iconography on his kneepads, chest plate, and hat are fearsome enough, but the blood-red color of his pants really ties the whole thing together. With Freebooter, it’s easy to believe that in an alternate Apex universe, Seer could have actually been a pirate.