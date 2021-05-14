The best scopes in Apex Legends

Pick these up in the heat of the battle.

The crux of any battle royale game is its loot. The guns, the heals, the attachments—you need to know all of them to succeed.

Apex Legends has the best looting system out of any battle royale, letting you quickly see what is an improvement over what you currently have, or what you might need, in an instant. A piece of any well-made loadout is a scope and there are a lot of them in the loot pool.

Whether you're using a handgun, a shotgun, a sniper rifle, or a Mozambique, there's a scope that's best suited for any situation and any weapon. But you'll have to pick them up on the fly, at a moment's notice, before being pushed by an enemy squad or two.

Here are the best scopes in Apex.

Close-range

1x HCOG Classic

A good, old-fashioned red dot is great for any pistol, submachine gun, or assault rifle that you'll be using in close-quarters combat scenarios.

1x Digital Threat

What's even better than a red dot? A 1x scope that highlights enemies through disruptions like Bangalore's smoke grenades or Caustic's gas traps.

Mid-range

2x HCOG "Bruiser"

Arguably the best overall scope in the game, the 2x Bruiser offers a lot of visual fidelity along with magnification that can hold its own both up close and at decent medium range.

Long-range

3x HCOG "Ranger"

A step up from the 2x Bruiser, the 3x Ranger offers a bit more magnification for weapons like your favorite assault rifle or light machine gun. It pairs especially well with the R-301, which offers solid accuracy at range.

Sniper scopes

4x-8x Variable Sniper Scope

If sniping is more your thing, the 4x-8x will offer two different ranges for you to aim at across Apex's huge, sprawling landscapes.

6x Sniper Scope

At blue rarity, the 6x can be found all over the game. It will help you strike from afar without having to ever switch up your scope distance.