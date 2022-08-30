Custom reticle colors are maybe a small part of Apex Legends to some players, but to others, being able to determine the color of your different sights gives you a much better sense of control and vision over the battlefield. Obviously, you want to know exactly where your reticle is at all times, so visibility is important. But it’s also important to not lose sight of opponents in the middle of a gunfight because your crosshair is too bright or you feel like you can’t see beyond it.

Crosshair colors are a matter of personal preference, sure. But with so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to figure out which crosshair works best for you. To that end, we’ve compiled a list of custom reticle values that several pros use to give you a jumping-off point. Test one out or test them all out, but chances are you’ll be able to find something you like on this list. And the best part? The reticle customizer in Apex also comes with an easy-to-use saturation slider that makes tweaking each color to your exact specifications simple.

Here are some of the best custom reticle colors that pros use in Apex.

Pale Blue (C9 StayNaughty): 0 250 255

Since Apex made an adjustment to the reticle color system that prevents players from creating neon-like reticle colors, the dark and royal blue settings that several pros used to use have fallen out of style. StayNaughty’s light blue reticle, however, is great for players who want to be able to clearly see where their reticle is on the screen but also want it to have better transparency for seeing enemies through their reticle.

This reticle is especially great amidst the browns, yellows, and drab greens of Kings Canyon. It can sometimes get a little dicey to see if you’re fighting in a particularly snowy area of World’s Edge, but if you’re used to it, it should perform well in just about any map.

Bright Green (LG ShivFPS): 46 255 170

Bright green crosshairs are a favorite of many pros for their ability to stand out in the field of vision, even when placed against other green colors. For now, we’ll use ShivFPS’s color code, which adds a slight bluish tint to the typical lime green color that makes the reticle bright and distinctive. Shiv is known for switching up his reticle color somewhat frequently, but most recently he’s been using this shade of green.

Even on Olympus or Storm Point, maps that contain plenty of bright green grass and other vegetation, this reticle will still stand out clear as day. While it might not be the best option for players who prefer a less noticeable reticle color, it’s great for those who want to make sure they can clearly see their own crosshair at all times.

Yellow (LG ShivFPS, again): 252 255 108

The absence of the neon colors strikes again here, and the stream command code for Shiv’s crosshair now appears as a dark gray if you enter it in the game. But you can use the code above to recreate the yellow reticle color Shiv uses in the video above. It won’t have quite the same glow to it, but the slightly pale yellow will still retain some of the glowing aura of the original.

Pure yellow is a great color for reticles because it’s rarely a color that appears in any of the game’s environments. No matter what map you find yourself on, you should be able to clearly pick the reticle out on the screen and mow down any enemies who wander into your line of sight.

Pink (Team Liquid FunFPS): 250 110 250

Is there any particular benefit for choosing a color like pink over a color like red, green, or yellow? Maybe not, but then again, it looks pretty cool. For this code, we’ll go with Team Liquid’s FunFPS, who has a slightly more muted version of pink that takes what’s normally a very vibrant color and makes sure it doesn’t get too distracting.

Want to find yourself a unique crosshair color and vibe out to the extreme? Easy. Go pink.

Magenta (Complexity Monsoon): 255 0 128

Remember what we just said about that last reticle being a bit more muted, so as not to be too distracting? This one is nothing like that. If you prefer your reticle color to be loud, the shade of magenta that Complexity’s IGL Monsoon uses is the one for you. This reticle color takes the default magenta color option from the customization menu and just about halves the amount of blue in the color values, creating a color that’s even brighter and more noticeable than the default red crosshair.

It might be easy to lose some opponents at a distance behind the crosshair because of how bright it is, but on the other hand, you’ll never lose sight of this custom reticle color.

Green (TSM Reps): 12 176 0

TSM’s Reps uses a similar green color to many other pros who use a green reticle, but his version of the reticle is noticeably darker and a much more true green color than Shiv’s bright green crosshair.

While the difference doesn’t seem all that significant, the more muted green tone does take what is an extremely bright crosshair most of the time and tone it down a bit more, making it appear a bit more translucent when aiming at enemies. This is a great variation on the green reticle for players who like the green color but don’t want it to be quite so bright when they’re ADSing.

Default red

As boring as it might sound, plenty of the game’s best pros just stick with the default red reticle color that you get when you first open the game. It’s easy to see why, too. There’s not that much true red in any of the game’s maps, making the crosshair always easily visible and difficult to lose as you aim across different environments. It might not be the coolest reticle color to use, but it is effective.

Mustard yellow (Default Tritanopia)

Another default reticle color that many players use is the default reticle color with the Tritanopia Color Blind Mode enabled in the Accessibility section of the Gameplay settings. The Tritanopia setting is the Color Blind mode that most looks like the standard color palette of Apex but changes the colors of the squad member icons and changes the color of the default reticle color and enemy pings from red to a darker yellow.

Before Apex introduced custom reticle colors, the Tritanopia setting was popular with several pros because of the way it felt a bit more transparent than the standard red setting. It might take some getting used to with the way the setting slightly adjusts most of the colors in your game, but if you’ve tried all the other crosshair color options and still don’t have your answer, it’s always worth a shot.