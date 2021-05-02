The best guns to buy for your first round in Apex Legends’ Arenas

The first round is when you'll have the least resources, so take any advantage you can get.

You won’t have to scavenge for loot in Apex Legends’ Arenas, but that doesn’t mean you’ll be drowning in guns and golden attachments—at least not at the beginning of a match. The Arena mode takes RNG out of the equation and introduces a buy phase, which lets players get their hands on any gun in the game as long as they have the resources to do so.

All players get 750 Crafting Materials when a match begins and must spend those resources to get guns, healing items, attachments, or grenades. The bonus increases after each round, and legends can scavenge more of them through supply containers on the map or through kills. These circumstances make materials plentiful and odds are there won’t be any need to count quarters in the mid to late stages of a match. Things flow differently in the first round, however.

The starting round hinges on those initial materials and the choice between spending them all or saving some for later. Guns reset after every round, so trying to hold onto them is pointless. Luckily, the P2020 and Mozambique are free in Arenas, and they pack up a punch after the wave of Legacy buffs. This means that, if worst comes to worst, players can rely on them.

There’s a series of strategies available at the beginning of a match based on how players want to spend their resources. We’ve compiled our suggestions of what to buy during the first round in Arenas, from the big spender to the super saver.

Primary + P2020/Mozambique

The budget of 750 materials means players won’t be able to buy two out of the most popular guns in the first round. A natural solution to that is picking up a strong primary and carrying either the P2020 or the Mozambique into combat since they have no cost. The leftover materials can go towards ability charges, grenades, or just stay as savings to the next round. This is the most comfortable loadout since it guarantees a weapon of choice regardless of its cost.

The idea behind that loadout is grabbing a general use gun and having a P2020 or Mozambique as a backup weapon. This loadout appears to be the most efficient; it gives players plenty of options across the board and leaves them with enough materials to buy an ability charge, items, or grenades. The enemy team may follow this strategy, so you’ll be going up against a group of players with strong primaries as well.

Getting the first kill in Arenas turns the fight into a two-vs-three and offers the possibility of scavenging a weapon from a downed enemy. This loadout ensures players can perform well according to their preferences and strengths, and go up against a team that will likely be playing to their strengths. Here are some of the best combinations (the parenthesis represents material costs).

R-301 + P2020 (600) : A reliable primary with a slightly less reliable sidearm.

: A reliable primary with a slightly less reliable sidearm. Bocek + Mozambique (600) : The Bocek is lethal in mid-range and will easily break shields, so the Mozambique can finish off any enemies with two or three shots.

: The Bocek is lethal in mid-range and will easily break shields, so the Mozambique can finish off any enemies with two or three shots. Wingman + Mozambique (500) : The Wingman easily outdoes the P2020 in close-to-mid range, and the Mozambique fills the remaining spot in close-range combat if needed, thanks to its six-round magazine.

: The Wingman easily outdoes the P2020 in close-to-mid range, and the Mozambique fills the remaining spot in close-range combat if needed, thanks to its six-round magazine. R-99 + P2020 (550): Two options that perform well in close-to-mid range, and the P2020 can take down what the R-99 is too far away to hit consistently.

Two options that perform well in close-to-mid range, and the P2020 can take down what the R-99 is too far away to hit consistently. Volt + P2020 (500) : Similar to the previous loadout, but slightly cheaper.

: Similar to the previous loadout, but slightly cheaper. Spitfire + P2020 (550) : The Spitfire is lethal and the P2020 pairs well with it (but the Mozambique is also a viable choice).

: The Spitfire is lethal and the P2020 pairs well with it (but the Mozambique is also a viable choice). Longbow DMR + P2020 (400): The DMR is a mid-to-long range option, and the P2020 fills the close-to-mid role.

Big spender: Buy twice

Sometimes, you don’t want to resort to the P2020 or the Mozambique. And thanks to the prices, you don’t necessarily have to—although that greatly reduces the potential options.

The EVA-8 and RE-45 are the cheapest firearms outside of the two free ones and can serve as an upgrade to the Mozambique and P2020, respectively. Choosing to buy two guns, however, means players won’t be able to afford some of the preferred weapons in the game (such as the R-99, Spitfire, R-301, or Flatline) or have crafting materials to spare. This is a viable, albeit risky option for players who prefer guns over abilities.

Volt + Eva-8 (750) : Follows the same principle as Volt + Mozambique, but with more punch.

: Follows the same principle as Volt + Mozambique, but with more punch. Wingman + EVA-8 (750) : The Wingman covers the mid-range combat and the EVA is strong up close.

: The Wingman covers the mid-range combat and the EVA is strong up close. 30-30 Repeater + EVA-8 (600): A good, balanced choice that still leaves some materials for ability charges. A G7 Scout can replace the 30-30 based on preference.

A good, balanced choice that still leaves some materials for ability charges. A G7 Scout can replace the 30-30 based on preference. 30-30 Repeater + Alternator (750) : Marksman weapons provide a solid mid-range option and the Alternator works as a fallback weapon. For people who don’t want to run a shotgun.

: Marksman weapons provide a solid mid-range option and the Alternator works as a fallback weapon. For people who don’t want to run a shotgun. Hemlok + RE-45 (750) : The Hemlok works as a good mid-range weapon, and the RE-45 serves to quickly burst and finish the job.

: The Hemlok works as a good mid-range weapon, and the RE-45 serves to quickly burst and finish the job. Devotion + RE-45 (700) : The Devotion won’t come with a Turbocharger in the first round, but it can still pack a punch. The RE-45 is a more versatile choice than the Mozambique.

: The Devotion won’t come with a Turbocharger in the first round, but it can still pack a punch. The RE-45 is a more versatile choice than the Mozambique. Longbow + RE-45 (650): An upgrade on the Longbow/P2020 combination with a better sidearm.

Budget loadouts

Maybe you prefer guns over abilities and grenades. Maybe you’re trying to scavenge weapons from enemies or from a supply drop. Or you just got carried away and accidentally spent more than you could. Arenas lets players take a few budget loadouts, but they’re not necessarily going to be the best options.

EVA-8 + P2020 (250) : The P2020 serves as the opener or the poke weapon for ranged engagements, but the biggest strength of this kit is the EVA-8 up close. It’s a risky loadout, but it pairs well.

: The P2020 serves as the opener or the poke weapon for ranged engagements, but the biggest strength of this kit is the EVA-8 up close. It’s a risky loadout, but it pairs well. 30-30 Repeater + P2020 (350) : The 30-30 is a solid primary on its own. The choice between P2020 and Mozambique may vary, but the P2020 is more versatile.

: The 30-30 is a solid primary on its own. The choice between P2020 and Mozambique may vary, but the P2020 is more versatile. Havoc + P2020 (350) : The Havoc can be deadly, but it’s also not expensive, and in this case, that’s what matters.

: The Havoc can be deadly, but it’s also not expensive, and in this case, that’s what matters. Alternator + Mozambique (400): A classic hot drop loadout.

Closing thoughts

The introduction of buying weapons turns Arenas into a different beast than its battle royale counterpart. Loadouts aren’t limited by availability or luck. Instead, they’re based on resources, and managing materials is key.



At the same time, the stocked shelves in the buy menu mean players can pick and choose between whatever works best for their playstyle and their character. Grabbing a powerful primary and a free secondary seems to be the tendency in round one since it’s the most comfortable loadout—and enemies will likely follow that strategy as well. This also means players can pick up fallen enemies’ guns after getting a kill and quickly ditch their sidearm.

Despite that, the article has a series of suggestions that take into account different buying profiles and range preferences. Weapon choice can vary greatly based on legends, for instance, and the goal of this article is to offer a wealth of possible pairings instead of a “one-size-fits-all” solution.