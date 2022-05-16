Crypto joined the Apex Games in season three, so he has built up quite the collection of skins. Respawn Entertainment designed looks for the Surveillance Expert that reimagine him as anything from Jack Frost to a vampire and everything in between.

Regardless of what type of skin you prefer—whether it’s more subtle in design or a vibrant fashion statement—there’s surely a Crypto skin for every Apex Legends player who’s looking to go off the grid in style.

Here are the best Crypto skins in Apex Legends.

Hype Beast

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Hype Beast is a classic among Crypto mains, and it’s the perfect choice if you’re looking to match with your friends.

This Legendary skin might be one of Crypto’s most eccentric looks, reimagining the legend in vibrant street apparel with colorful accessories. From the blonde braids to the orange sunglasses and chest tattoos, this skin will give your enemies something to admire—if your in-game skills don’t illicit a sense of awe first, that is.

This skin hit live servers with the Grand Soirée event in early 2020. It launched as a non-exclusive event skin and is still available for players to craft for 1,200 Crafting Metals. Respawn released similar skins for Wattson and Mirage during the battle royale’s third anniversary event this year.

Fuzzy Logic

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Hackers are known for keeping a low profile, but there’s no reason why you can’t look suave and subtle at the same time.

Fuzzy Logic maintains the sleek and stylish appeal of Crypto’s The Hired Gun and Devil’s Advocate looks, but it adds a pop of the legend’s iconic green color. His hair has been dyed blonde, a refreshing change from the usual black in the majority of his other skins, and a sliver shine peeks out across the metallic bodysuit he wears over his torso.

This skin is a recolor of Crypto’s The Hired Gun outfit and was last available in March 2020, when players could unlock it for 6,500 Legend Tokens. Recolors don’t often return to the store, though. If you missed out on the sale, you may have to wait a while before it is available for purchase once again.

Nomad Overseer

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

If you’re sick of keeping a low profile and want to turn some heads, look no further than Crypto’s Nomad Overseer skin.

This outfit is an interesting choice for Crypto, to say the least. It features the Surveillance Expert in a nomadic, wrestler-inspired outfit with a massive golden belt and mask. Crypto is shirtless underneath a fuzzy heavy coat, and his boots and shin-guards are lined with a similar beige fur. Bright blue and bronze accents tie the look together.

Related: How to play Revenant in Apex Legends

Crypto’s Nomad Overseer skin hit the store’s shelves in season eight’s Chaos Theory collection event, where players could unlock it for Apex Coins or Crafting Metals. It returned to the store a second time in January as part of a bundle.

Machine Language

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Machine Language is one of Crypto’s newest skins, and it’s a refreshing spin on the legend. With this look, Crypto wears a blue jumpsuit with his iconic white overcoat. He wears an orange mask and sports a tattooed barcode on one side of his head. The colors and patterns in this skin are low-key enough that it fits with his desire to stay off the grid but stylish enough that it’ll still raise an eyebrow or two in the ring.

This skin was available with Apex’s Unshackled thematic event in early 2022. Players could purchase a skin for 1,800 Apex Coins or 2,400 Crafting Metals. Luckily for anyone who wants to add this skin to their collection, it is still available to unlock in the legend customization tab.

Hallowed Spirit

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Hallowed Spirit Crypto adds an ancient and archaic feel to Crypto’s look. Most of this skin is brown and beige, but bright teal accents line the character’s chest, legs, and shoulders, popping out against the rest of the outfit. Tiny cloud-like designs hang off his heels and shoulders, and Crypto wears a legendary beast-themed head piece with matching shoulder guards.

Players can unlock Hallowed Spirit Crypto by purchasing Apex‘s Champion Edition. The bundle comes with nine legends, three Legendary weapon and legend skins, a gun charm, and 1,000 Apex Coins for $39.99.