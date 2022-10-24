The best Apex Legends Halloween skins of all time

October is one of the very best months for Apex Legends players. Why? Halloween events, of course! Since its release in 2019, the famed battle royale has built up a huge collection of Halloween cosmetics, from creepy to cute and everything in between. No matter which character you play, chances are there’s a cosmetic you can equip to celebrate the spooky season.

During the course of Apex‘s life, developer Respawn Entertainment has held four Halloween events. The first two events were titled Fight or Fright and offered unique limited-time modes for players to participate in alongside a host of themed cosmetics. In 2021, Respawn took a break from Fight or Fright and launched Monsters Within, a different but no less scary event. Fight or Fright returned with a bang in 2022, bringing with it the long-awaited Shadow Royale LTM and a rotation of other fan-favorite LTMs.

To celebrate the longevity of the game’s Halloween celebrations, we’re taking a look at the very best of Apex‘s Halloween skins over the last four years.

The seven best Apex Halloween skins ever

Protector of the Patch

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Protector of the Patch is one of Apex‘s most iconic Halloween skins. Introduced during the game’s very first Halloween event in 2019, this Bloodhound skin replaces their trademark mask with a Jack-o’-lantern and gives them an eerie scarecrow-inspired outfit. You can almost smell the hay and hear the ominous cawing of crows when someone in your squad equips this skin.

La Catrina

La Catrina – Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

La Catrina Bangalore was introduced during 2019’s Fight or Fright event and is based on the holiday of Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, which is traditionally celebrated shortly after Halloween. This skin combines much of the iconography the celebration is known for: bright colors, bundles of flowers, sugar skulls, and other skeletal decorations. La Catrina makes it easy to believe that Bangalore herself has been turned into a skeleton, but look a little closer and you’ll see that it’s just a costume…or is it?

Necro Nightmare

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Halloween events are often thought of as Revenant’s domain. As a simulacrum who calls himself “the Nightmare” and dons a variety of creepy outfits year-round, the association is warranted. Necro Nightmare was introduced during 2021’s Monsters Within event, the only non-Fight or Fright Halloween event the game has seen yet. As if Revenant wasn’t scary enough already, the skin gives him taloned feet, a furred headpiece, and glowing yellow eyes. If you see this coming at you on the battlefield, it’s time to run.

Victorian Vixen

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Unlike all of the other skins on this list, Victorian Vixen is only an epic-rarity skin rather than legendary. Despite this, it remains one of Loba’s best skins and one of the best Halloween skins in general. The undead-like marble texture of her skin is set off well by the dirty lace and old-fashioned red shoes of yesteryear, reminding us that Loba is always stylish, regardless of what century she’s in–or whether she’s alive.

Static Spike

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Static Spike is a recolor of one of Wattson’s most beloved skins: the punk rocker-pink Cyber Punked. Despite being a recolor, it stands on its own as a creepily cute Halloween skin that turns Wattson’s usual shy personality on its head. The skin makes it seem as if Wattson herself is being run on electricity thanks to its vacuum tube arm and leg components, and the spiderwebs creeping down the collar of her jacket are ghastly indeed. Static Spike was practically made for cosplayers!

Deadly Teddy

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Deadly Teddy continues Revenant’s theme of animal- and spirit-themed skins. It’s a bone-white recolor of Necro Nightmare; if anything, its bright flair makes it even creepier than its predecessor. Revenant’s talons and knife-like fingers have been painted red, and the white fur surrounding his head reveals matching red eyes. It’s no wonder he’s been known to strike fear into the hearts of legends.

So Serious

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Every once in a while, legends will receive skins that function as nods and references to pop culture. So Serious, introduced during 2022’s iteration of Fight or Fright, is an example of this: it’s a nod to The Joker, arguably Batman’s most enduring enemy and a narrative force in his own right. So Serious gets everything right about Joker, from its purple and green color scheme to its white face paint to its name, which references the villain’s famous one-liner.