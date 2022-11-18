The 7 best Apex Legends toys

No matter whether you’re young or old, everyone appreciates a good toy sometimes. Toys are generally in greater demand around the holidays than at other times of the year as eager kids and kids-at-heart open up gifts from friends and family. Just about every major video game franchise today has its own line of toys and collectibles for fans of every age.

If you’re looking for the perfect toy for an Apex Legends fan in your life, you’re in luck. There are plenty of options that run the gamut from action figures for kids to display-worthy collectibles that any fan would love. Whether your loved one is enamored with a specific character or just loves the game on the whole, you’ll find something on this toy list that will make their whole holiday.

Here are the best Apex toys that you can buy right now.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Apex collector’s bundles are a great way to show that very special someone that you care. They’re a little on the pricey side at $100 apiece, but they include a variety of collectible items that you can’t get anywhere else. There are four different collector’s bundles available, and each one contains three different items: an LED lamp depicting a spray from the game, a plushie, and a pin. All four bundles also include a digital download of pre-production artwork from Apex, so your giftee definitely won’t walk away empty-handed.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Funko Pop! Vinyls are some of the most recognizable toys on the market. These collectible vinyl figures depict some of pop culture’s most memorable characters and look great on a shelf or in a display cabinet. Several Apex characters have been cartoon-ized into Pop! Vinyls, including Octane, Revenant, Wattson, and more. If you know your giftee’s favorite character, snagging one of these for them is an easy way to gain their favor.

Image via Good Smile Company

What if your loved one is a big fan of Wattson in particular? If so, you might want to splash out on this super-posable Nendoroid of the Apex Games’ very own electrical engineer. Nendoroids are high-quality figures that come with multiple accessories, face plates, and a stand to decorate and pose them however you want. Because of all the small parts involved and their relative fragility, they’re not great for kids, but if you know an adult enthusiast who plays Wattson or collects Nendoroids, this is a great pick.

Image via Jakks Pacific

Need something that your giftee can actually play with? Look no further than these Apex action figures. Produced by legendary toymaker Jakks Pacific, these figures are six inches tall and come with a weapon that matches their equipped skin. There are a huge variety of legends available, from Bloodhound to Pathfinder to Loba and more. At only $20 apiece, you can snag more than one and give your loved one an entire squad to play with. Just make sure they don’t turn your living room into a battleground.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Nessie is the mascot of Apex. This dino-shaped friend frequently appears in the game itself and in marketing materials as a hidden surprise for eagle-eyed fans. If you’re looking for something with softer edges, give this adorable Nessie plush a try. Standing six inches tall and stuffed full of love (and stuffing), this plush will put a smile on anyone’s face. There is also a 12-inch-tall version available, but you’ll have to look for it secondhand, as it isn’t sold officially anymore. A Dot Esports staff member owns the 12-inch version and adores it.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

This toy version of the Wingman, one of Apex‘s most iconic weapons, is great for fans who want to feel like their favorite character. It’s designed to follow the in-game weapon’s unique reload animation, in which both the top and bottom of the gun open on their own. The Wingman is a perfect gift for more active fans—or just those who enjoy displaying a great prop with their collection. There’s also a replica of Bloodhound’s Raven’s Bite axe that lights up.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

These supply bin blind packs are small and inexpensive, making them great stocking stuffers. Each one contains one random weapon from a list of seven, and each one can be paired with the Jakks action figures detailed above. The supply bin itself is a great replica of the ones found in the game, and each weapon is equipped with a unique skin. If you buy more than one, you may get duplicates, so keep that in mind when purchasing them in bulk.