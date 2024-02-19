Category:
Apex Legends

Team Lust joins: DarkZero fuels Apex Legends women’s expansion by signing TSM archrivals

The greatest Apex rivalry continues...
Image of Hannah Marie ZT
Hannah Marie ZT
|
Published: Feb 18, 2024 08:57 pm
Renee, Samuraisky, and Scarlita are announced in a video as Dark Zero's new women's team, DZ EVE.
Screenshot via Dark Zero

DarkZero versus TSM has long been a staple narrative of the ALGS, and now, this famous rivalry is extending into the Apex Legends competitive women’s scene too.

Recommended Videos

After two years of free agents Team Lust contesting and battling TSM’s women’s roster, Lust has been signed to DarkZero’s new roster, DZ EVE. On Feb. 18, DarkZero unveiled its new venture to support the wider Apex ecosystem, signing an all-female roster to compete under the DarkZero banner for women’s tournaments. “DZ EVE” is composed of Renee Hope Blasy, Scarlet “Scarlita,” and “Samurai,” a talented trio with a dominating lobby presence.

The signing brings DarkZero alongside TSM and Luminosity Gaming as high-profile teams investing in women’s Apex rosters. TSM became the first prominent North American org to join Apex’s women’s circuit in January 2023, signing TSM Sabz (who currently competes in ALGS EMEA pro league under TSM Phoenix), Janey, Ahuh, and GuhRL.

Those who have tuned in to competitive women’s Apex tournaments would be aware that DZ EVE has a long history of competing with TSM’s team. The trios frequently clash at POIs, battling each other in intense contests and taunting each other online following their various wins and losses. After TSM and Dark Zero’s competitive narrative throughout ALGS Year Three, we can expect the two orgs to continue their epic rivalry in the same exhilarating style.

DarkZero’s investment in the women’s Apex scene is indicative of further momentum towards a fully established league for gender minorities. Following the announcement, Scarlita revealed DarkZero intends to support the development of women’s Apex into a system reminiscent of VALORANT’s Game Changers program.

Whether the signing leads to bigger things soon or not, the Apex world is already celebrating. Now-signed star Scarlita shared a tweet after the news saying she is “thrilled to be a part of [the move] and to be better in supporting a more inclusive environment.”

The sentiment was echoed by her Lust teammate Samurai, who shared, “I am so grateful and emotional right now. I hope other women push towards their goals and let nothing stop them. Never give up.” Other women also celebrated across social media, with some expressing how this DarkZero decision has motivated them to “keep pushing and working hard” and fans saying they were looking forward to “very entertaining times.”

DZ EVE begins life as a signed Apex team with the Rose Cup on Feb. 20.

related content
Read Article The start and end dates for all Apex Legends seasons
Apex characters Bloodhound, Gibraltar, and Wraith joining forces.
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
The start and end dates for all Apex Legends seasons
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Feb 16, 2024
Read Article What is the Apex Legends season 20 map rotation?
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
What is the Apex Legends season 20 map rotation?
Ralston Dacanay Ralston Dacanay and others Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Apex Legends devs rush out Wingman nerfs just 2 days into season 20, to players’ delight
Apex Legends characters jump from a purple portal
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Apex Legends devs rush out Wingman nerfs just 2 days into season 20, to players’ delight
Adam Snavely Adam Snavely Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to fix Apex Coins unavailable in Apex Legends
Apex Coins
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
How to fix Apex Coins unavailable in Apex Legends
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 15, 2024
Read Article All Legends skins and cosmetics in the Apex Legends 2024 Anniversary event
Mirage, Rampart, and Crpyto lean over in the Apex Legends season 20 graphic.
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
All Legends skins and cosmetics in the Apex Legends 2024 Anniversary event
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Feb 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The start and end dates for all Apex Legends seasons
Apex characters Bloodhound, Gibraltar, and Wraith joining forces.
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
The start and end dates for all Apex Legends seasons
Jerome Heath Jerome Heath and others Feb 16, 2024
Read Article What is the Apex Legends season 20 map rotation?
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
What is the Apex Legends season 20 map rotation?
Ralston Dacanay Ralston Dacanay and others Feb 16, 2024
Read Article Apex Legends devs rush out Wingman nerfs just 2 days into season 20, to players’ delight
Apex Legends characters jump from a purple portal
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
Apex Legends devs rush out Wingman nerfs just 2 days into season 20, to players’ delight
Adam Snavely Adam Snavely Feb 15, 2024
Read Article How to fix Apex Coins unavailable in Apex Legends
Apex Coins
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
How to fix Apex Coins unavailable in Apex Legends
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Feb 15, 2024
Read Article All Legends skins and cosmetics in the Apex Legends 2024 Anniversary event
Mirage, Rampart, and Crpyto lean over in the Apex Legends season 20 graphic.
Category:
Apex Legends
Apex Legends
All Legends skins and cosmetics in the Apex Legends 2024 Anniversary event
Jéssica Gubert Jéssica Gubert Feb 15, 2024

Author

Hannah Marie ZT