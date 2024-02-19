Team Lust joins: DarkZero fuels Apex Legends women’s expansion by signing TSM archrivals

DarkZero versus TSM has long been a staple narrative of the ALGS, and now, this famous rivalry is extending into the Apex Legends competitive women’s scene too.

After two years of free agents Team Lust contesting and battling TSM’s women’s roster, Lust has been signed to DarkZero’s new roster, DZ EVE. On Feb. 18, DarkZero unveiled its new venture to support the wider Apex ecosystem, signing an all-female roster to compete under the DarkZero banner for women’s tournaments. “DZ EVE” is composed of Renee Hope Blasy, Scarlet “Scarlita,” and “Samurai,” a talented trio with a dominating lobby presence.

Introducing DZ EVE, our new Apex Game Changers team! We are proud to continue supporting the Apex competitive scene in new and exciting ways. We can't wait to see what this roster can achieve!



Please welcome @scarlitaTTV, @reneehopeblasy, and @SamuraiSky_ to the DZ family pic.twitter.com/OPpi5JlxHq — DarkZero (@DarkZeroGG) February 18, 2024

The signing brings DarkZero alongside TSM and Luminosity Gaming as high-profile teams investing in women’s Apex rosters. TSM became the first prominent North American org to join Apex’s women’s circuit in January 2023, signing TSM Sabz (who currently competes in ALGS EMEA pro league under TSM Phoenix), Janey, Ahuh, and GuhRL.

Those who have tuned in to competitive women’s Apex tournaments would be aware that DZ EVE has a long history of competing with TSM’s team. The trios frequently clash at POIs, battling each other in intense contests and taunting each other online following their various wins and losses. After TSM and Dark Zero’s competitive narrative throughout ALGS Year Three, we can expect the two orgs to continue their epic rivalry in the same exhilarating style.

DarkZero’s investment in the women’s Apex scene is indicative of further momentum towards a fully established league for gender minorities. Following the announcement, Scarlita revealed DarkZero intends to support the development of women’s Apex into a system reminiscent of VALORANT’s Game Changers program.

Whether the signing leads to bigger things soon or not, the Apex world is already celebrating. Now-signed star Scarlita shared a tweet after the news saying she is “thrilled to be a part of [the move] and to be better in supporting a more inclusive environment.”

I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to join one of the best orgs and create some beautiful memories together with my team!



DZ wants to supports our scene similarly to Riot’s Game Changers program and I’m thrilled to be part of it and to be better in supporting a more… https://t.co/K5b9iuQuI9 — DZ Scarlita (@scarlitaTTV) February 18, 2024

The sentiment was echoed by her Lust teammate Samurai, who shared, “I am so grateful and emotional right now. I hope other women push towards their goals and let nothing stop them. Never give up.” Other women also celebrated across social media, with some expressing how this DarkZero decision has motivated them to “keep pushing and working hard” and fans saying they were looking forward to “very entertaining times.”

DZ EVE begins life as a signed Apex team with the Rose Cup on Feb. 20.