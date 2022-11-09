When it comes to pro players in Apex Legends, few are as successful as NRG’s sweetdreams. Sweet has built up a reputation for being one of the best IGLs in the game, but a close second to his reputation as a shot-caller is his reputation as a mechanically-skilled fragger at the same time.
Few players can orchestrate their team’s movements and fights around the map like Sweet can while simultaneously pulling being a terror to enemies in fights. It’s a level of consistency and multitasking that should be envied by players of any game, let alone Apex.
Copying Sweet’s settings and sensitivity won’t make you play like him, obviously. There’s far more practice and skill when it comes to things like that. But seeing those settings might give you a better clue as to how all of those things come together when he’s playing.
Here are all of Sweet’s settings in Apex.
NRG Sweet’s Apex Legends settings, sensitivity, and keybinds
Mouse settings and sensitivity
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.4
- ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
- Mouse Invert: Off
- Polling Rate: 1000 Hz
- Per Optic ADS Sensitivity: Off
Video settings
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Aspect Ratios: 16:9
- Resolution: 1920:1080
- Brightness: 60 percent
- Field of View: 110
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
- V-Sync: Disabled
- NVidia Reflex: Enabled + Boost
- Adaptive Resolution FPS to Target: 0
- Adaptive Supersampling: Disabled
- Anti-aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: Medium (3 GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Medium
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Keybinds
- Up/Left/Down/Right: WASD
- Sprint: LSHIFT
- Jump: SPACE
- Crouch: X (Toggle) and LCTRL (Hold)
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Ultimate Ability: Z
- Interact/Pickup: E
- Inventory: TAB + I
- Map: M
- Attack: Left Click
- Toggle Fire Mode: T
- Aim Down Sight: Right Click (Hold)
- Melee: V
- Reload: R
- Cycle Weapon: Mouse wheel
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: G
- Equip Survival Item: Y
- Use Selected Health Item: 4
- Character Utility Action: H
- Inspect Weapon: N