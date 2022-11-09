When it comes to pro players in Apex Legends, few are as successful as NRG’s sweetdreams. Sweet has built up a reputation for being one of the best IGLs in the game, but a close second to his reputation as a shot-caller is his reputation as a mechanically-skilled fragger at the same time.

Few players can orchestrate their team’s movements and fights around the map like Sweet can while simultaneously pulling being a terror to enemies in fights. It’s a level of consistency and multitasking that should be envied by players of any game, let alone Apex.

Copying Sweet’s settings and sensitivity won’t make you play like him, obviously. There’s far more practice and skill when it comes to things like that. But seeing those settings might give you a better clue as to how all of those things come together when he’s playing.

Here are all of Sweet’s settings in Apex.

NRG Sweet’s Apex Legends settings, sensitivity, and keybinds

Mouse settings and sensitivity

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 1.4

1.4 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 1

1 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Off Mouse Invert: Off

Off Polling Rate: 1000 Hz

1000 Hz Per Optic ADS Sensitivity: Off

Video settings

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Aspect Ratios: 16:9

16:9 Resolution: 1920:1080

1920:1080 Brightness: 60 percent

60 percent Field of View: 110

110 Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Minimal V-Sync: Disabled

Disabled NVidia Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Adaptive Resolution FPS to Target: 0

0 Adaptive Supersampling: Disabled

Disabled Anti-aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: Medium (3 GB VRAM)

Medium (3 GB VRAM) Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled

Disabled Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Medium

Medium Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Keybinds