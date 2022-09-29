Spooky season is creeping up in Apex with October’s Fight or Fright event

The chilling Fight or Fright event is returning to Apex Legends, developer Respawn Entertainment announced today.

In an announcement video shared on Twitter this morning and an accompanying blog post, the developer revealed that this year’s Fight or Fright will last for a whopping four weeks, with each week bringing a unique limited-time mode. Each week will bring new spooky cosmetics to the in-game shop, and players will be able to experience the new Olympus After Dark mode during the LTM rotation. There are also plenty of new skins arriving for Wattson, Seer, Ash, Octane, and more.

The spookiest season is upon us 😈



Fight or Fright returns for four straight weeks of tricks and treats. Join in on this ghoulishly good time starting Oct 4 when Shadow Royale returns to Olympus After Dark.



The event starts on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and players will be able to participate in Shadow Royale during its first week. In week two, which runs from Oct. 11 to 18, the new Gun Run mode will return. In week three, which starts on Oct. 18 and runs until Oct. 25, the beloved Control LTM will make its long-awaited return. For the final week, which runs from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, players will have one last week to participate in Shadow Royale on Olympus After Dark.

This is the first time Fight or Fright has appeared in Apex since 2020. In 2021, players were treated to the Monsters Within themed event, which was a change of pace. The announcement comes as another event, Beast of Prey, is still in progress. It appears that Respawn is going back to basics with Fight or Fright 2022, treating players to several popular modes and reintroducing Olympus after its absence from all map rotations in season 14.

Fight or Fright begins Oct. 4.