Seer’s Check Me Out skin available now through Prime Gaming

Apex Legends players can snag a free skin for Seer today, courtesy of Prime Gaming.

The tracker’s Check Me Out cosmetic is now available for Prime Gaming members, letting players don black and white hues on the battlefield.

All eyes will be on you with the Check Me Out Seer skin, available now through Sept 10 when you link your #PrimeGaming account. 👀



The skin mismatches black and white, using a checkered pattern for Seer’s vest and sleeves. The legend also wears half a mask reminiscent of the Phantom of the Opera, toeing the line between fashionable and haunting.

To claim the cosmetic, players need to visit the Prime Gaming website after linking their EA and Amazon accounts. After your accounts are linked, you can simply click the “claim now” button that hovers over Seer’s Check Me Out skin. The cosmetic should then be available the next time you log in to Apex.

Players without an Amazon Prime account can sign up for a free 30-day trial and claim the new skin. But Check Me Out Seer won’t be redeemable after Sept. 10.