Season 14 of Apex Legends is live, featuring Vantage, a reworked Kings Canyon, and more

Good news, legends: season 14 of Apex Legends is now live, and it brings with it some of the biggest meta changes the game has ever seen. If you’ve been waiting to dive back into Apex because you didn’t like the state of the weapon pool, the legends you saw in every game, or you just wanted a bit of nostalgia while playing the game and revisit some of your old stomping grounds in The Outlands, this season is for you.

There’s also the customary new character to try out, Vantage. She’s got a big gun, a pet bat, and she is extremely adept at using both of those things on the battlefield. As Vantage herself notes, she’s been shooting since she was a baby, which made her a very dangerous baby.

Raised in isolation on the frozen planet Págos by her mother, Xenia Contreras, Vantage is now determined to fight through the Apex Games as a means of raising awareness and support for her mom, who is now wrongfully imprisoned.

She’s also one of the truest representations of a scout character in Apex thanks to her combination of abilities. By aiming down sights while either unarmed or using a mid or long-range scope, Vantage can more easily see enemies, as well as determine what armor that enemy is wearing, how many teammates they have alive, and what armors they have on, too. She can use her Echo Relocation tactical ability to launch herself into difficult-to-reach spots, and when she’s there, she also packs a punch with her custom sniper rifle. If you prefer to see the competition coming from a mile away, Vantage is for you.

Outside of the new character, Kings Canyons is undoubtedly the star of the show in season 14. The developers made many players happy when they introduced Relic, a reconstructed (and slightly smaller) version of Skull Town.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

In addition to Relic and some changes to other points of interest and rotation options on the map, Kings Canyon has gotten an overhaul to its loot spawns and how loot was distributed across the map, which should make many more landing spots attractive to players. There’s also been a big emphasis placed by the developers on how certain changes to the map are designed to reduce the number of third parties that can happen, such as getting rid of most of the balloons in the middle of the map and cutting off certain pathways that led to many teams being trapped in fights amidst the narrow canyons of the map. Kings Canyon could feel like a very different map in season 14.

Even if the map ends up playing like its old self, the weapons you’ll see on it are guaranteed to change. The Volt and G7 Scout are returning to ground loot, while big buffs to guns like the EVA-8 shotgun and the 30-30 Repeater will keep the variety going in your inventory. There are also changes to some gold items, legends buffs and nerfs, and more.

If you’re worried about Apex feeling boring or stale, season 14 is here to break you out of your funk. Jump into the game’s newest season now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Nintendo Switch.