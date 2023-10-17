Revenant Prestige skin, new Halloween LTM now live in Apex Legends’ Doppelgangers event

With Halloween fast approaching, Apex Legends players can start getting into the festive spirit thanks to the Doppelgangers collection event, which just went live with the Oct. 17 weekly reset. It will run for two weeks, concluding on Oct. 31.

The Doppelgangers event features a plethora of new content. The new Revenant Prestige skin, Apex Nightmare, is undoubtedly the star of the show, but even those Apex fans more invested in what the gameplay has to offer have a brand new limited-time mode, event survival item and After Dark twists on three maps to sink their teeth into.

That Prestige skin for Revenant is the final reward available in the Doppelgangers event’s cosmetic collection. As with prior collection events in Apex, there are 24 cosmetics in total on offer for both Apex Coins and Crafting Metals. These limited-time looks include Legendary skins for legends such as Vantage, Newcastle, and Pathfinder that give the characters appropriately haunting attire (with a science fiction spin) to celebrate Halloween in a uniquely Apex way. Players who purchase all 24 cosmetics will automatically unlock the Revenant Prestige skin, Apex Nightmare, as well as its unique Finisher.

Beyond the premium features of the update lies Trick N’ Treats Trios. Taking place on After Dark variants of Olympus, Kings Canyon and World’s Edge, this LTM’s take on the classic battle royale experience adds two new features to mix things up: Candy and Copycat Kits.

Candy are little pick-me-ups strewn across the map, each granting players EVO points, ultimate charge and a small amount of shield regeneration when consumed. Copycat Kits are a little more impactful, introducing the ability for players to pick up abilities of entirely different legends to use for the rest of a match. Cooldowns do apply, but it’ll be a powerful way to get the drop on unsuspecting opponents.

Playing the event mode will also let players progress along a free Reward Tracker. Those who don’t feel like putting down the cash for any of the in-store offerings can still get their hands on new Horizon and Nemesis skins via this method. Simply play throughout the duration of the event and complete challenges, and you’ll net yourself plenty of goodies to flex.

The Apex Doppelgangers collection event is live now, with both the collection event itself and the associated Trick N’ Treats Trios LTM available for two weeks until Oct. 31.

