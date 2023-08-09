Revenant mains’ message to Apex fans trying out legend rework: Stop rushing into fights

Revenant veterans are already tired of hearing complaints about his new abilities.

The biggest change that the 18th season of Apex Legends brought to the battle royale was the complete rework of undead robotic assassin Revenant.

While some players have been less than complimentary about his new kit, some who have played him since the start feel critics are just using the updated abilities incorrectly.

“I’m a day 1 Rev main, 2000+ hours on the OG Revenant, masters player (pre-season 17). I’m honestly amazed at the overwhelming amount of hate the subreddit is throwing at this rework cause to be honest with you I’ve been steamrolling people all day with his new kit,” u/garmack wrote in a discussion post on the Apex Legends subreddit. “I haven’t had this much fun in ages.”

According to garmack, players are trying to use the assassin as a tank-style character, which isn’t the intention for his abilities, updated or not.

“The new kit is supposed to be used for making tactful and safe push decisions on isolated and weak enemies. You have the sneak/climb to ambush people quietly, you have the highlights which help you know when to finish people off, and I’ve used the tactical countless times to either chase people down or jump behind and flank them.”

But it seems there are other key mistakes Revenant Reborn players are making with his kit, particularly when it comes to taking fights and escaping them.

“The ultimate is not a fight winner, its just a bit of extra health to help you get a few extra shots in for a knock. and then continue pressuring,” garmack continued in their post. “When you coordinate these with your teammates and capitalize off their abilities and damage, you are basically just being handed free knocks, its fantastic.”

Many other Revenant mains chimed in on the thread to voice their agreement with garmack’s assessment. So, if you’re looking to start playing as the new version of our favorite killbot, keep these tips in mind, and remember that he’s a Skirmisher now, not a tank.

