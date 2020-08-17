Respawn tweaks Recon legends Pathfinder, Bloodhound, and Crypto for Apex’s season 6: Boosted patch

With Apex Legends season six: Boosted right around the corner, fans need to prepare for the arrival of Buffhound.

Respawn unveiled the patch notes for the upcoming season today, which details dramatic changes to the battle royale’s Recon class. Pathfinder, Bloodhound, and Crypto are being tweaked for the better—mostly, anyway.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

A fan-requested change will now let all Recon legends use Survey Beacons to get the next ring location. Crypto’s drone will also be able to snag the intel, instantly getting the information.

Since the change makes Pathfinder “less unique,” according to Respawn, he’s getting a small buff on his passive to compensate. Each time the lovable robot scans a beacon, the total cooldown of Zipline Gun will be reduced by 10 seconds. With up to six rings per match, Path players can potentially cut the cooldown from 120 seconds to 60.

Despite a slew of buffs over the last few patches, Bloodhound still isn’t up to par with a lot of their competitors in the Apex Games. So Respawn, along with the Allfather, has gifted the tracker some improvements to their ability kit.

“In this patch, we wanted to double down on their ultimate being their big moment of becoming a god-like tracker,” the patch notes read. “Bloodhound already gives up some information to the enemy when they scan or use the ultimate (it makes a noticeable sound), so we think there is room for a lot more power during the ultimate.”

Beast of the Hunt will now give players even more duration after landing a knockdown or kill when the ultimate is about to run out. The ability will be buffed from five seconds to a range of five to 15 seconds based on how much time is remaining on the ability. And Eye of the Allfather’s cooldown and cast speed will be greatly decreased during Beast of the Hunt. It’s cooldown drops to six seconds, from 25, and cast time goes from 1.8 seconds to 0.9 seconds.

Image via Respawn Entertainment

Crypto’s drone is gaining some more power, too. The flying android can now activate respawn and Survey Beacons instantly, rather than requiring a “prolonged use.” And the drone’s life is being increased from 30 to 60 health points. But it’s not all good news for the Surveillance Expert.

The Drone EMP will now slow teammates that are hit by the explosion, even if they had no shields. This includes players who used Revenant’s Death Totem. And the drone will be a bit easier to take down since its hitbox is being increased.

Apex’s sixth season kicks off tonight at 12am CT.