Respawn stands by suspension of Apex Legends player who claimed “killing streamers” got them banned

Today was certainly an interesting day in the Apex Legends community.

In a now-locked viral Reddit post, u/KongoBoom claimed their Apex account was mistakenly banned because one of their hacking teammates wiped Twitch streamer LuluLuvely and her squad. But following an investigation from Respawn, the company has decided to “stand by the ban.”

Regarding today's Reddit thread from a banned Bloodhound player:



* BH appeared to have multiple other banned accounts

* BH has a history of attempting to evade bans

* BH was partied with the cheating Gibraltar



We stand by the ban. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) October 22, 2020

KongoBoom initially explained that their ally Gibraltar was hacking and, as soon as they found out, they distanced themselves to finish the match alone. LuluLuvely submitted an incriminating clip to Respawn dev Conor “Hideouts” Ford, who manually banned the cheating Gibraltar, as well as KongoBoom.

The controversial post divided the Apex community, with some commenting that the clip wasn’t investigated properly and Respawn showed favoritism. Others said that Hideouts is responsible for hundreds of manual bans on actual cheaters and suggested he simply made a mistake. LuluLuvely also publicly apologized for the ban and said she would “push” the thread along to the right parties.

Despite all the commotion, Respawn cleared the air. The Apex Twitter explained that KongoBoom, who played Bloodhound in the clip, appears to have multiple banned accounts, has a history of attempting to evade suspensions, and was partied with the cheating Gibraltar.

LuluLuvely also addressed the revelation, claiming she received “borderline death threats” and harassment because of the Reddit post.

Apex players who want to report cheaters can submit evidence to Respawn’s public Discord channel.