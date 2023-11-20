Respawn releases fix for annoying Apex bullet tracer bug and more

Respawn addressed one of Apex Legends’ most frustrating bug today, Nov. 20, with a hotfix that will help players finally regain control of their aim by making sure bullet tracers appear in their correct location.

In season 19, there has been a graphic bug in Apex Legends that made bullet tracers appear as though they were coming from players’ heads instead of the barrel of their gun. As some players pointed out on Reddit, the bug makes it feel like there’s someone behind you shooting in your direction. However, those tracers are actually the player shooting their own gun. The bug also can make players feel like their aim isn’t lined up correctly and cause issues with accuracy. Extra visual clutter is always distracting, after all.

Luckily, Respawn just launched a fix for that this afternoon, so you should finally be able to aim down sights and feel like you’re once again in control of where you’re firing, and hopefully run freely without having a split second of paranoia that someone is behind you any time you start firing. While Apex is a game with characters that have numerous different abilities, at the end of the day, it’s still a shooter, and being able to aim and know where fire is coming from can often be the difference between winning in losing.

Happy Monday, legends! We just pushed a @PlayApex update to resolve some issues, including fixes for:

📍 Bullet tracers should now originate from the proper location.

🎯 Shooting Revenant's Ultimate shield now gives the correct amount of Evo armor progress.

🔎Player's profiles… — Respawn (@Respawn) November 20, 2023

Additionally, Respawn added that the dev team has made a couple of other fixes to Revenant’s ultimate shield and player’s profiles being blacked out.

“Shooting Revenant’s Ultimate shield now gives the correct amount of Evo armor progress,” the post said. “Player’s profiles no longer sometimes appear black when being inspected.”

The Revenant fix stems from an issue in which damage wasn’t registering for players attempting to level up their Evo armor until they took out the 75 extra shield that Revenant gets from his ultimate. It was another frustrating bug in an otherwise successful season that’s so far featured new legend Conduit, huge changes to Storm Point, and a very popular LTM in a crossover event with Post Malone.