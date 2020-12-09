Respawn pushes out Apex mini-patch to fix pesky Winter Express bugs

The Winter Express should no longer be as much of a death sentence.

Respawn deployed a small Apex Legends update today, addressing several bugs that led to players’ untimely deaths aboard the festive train.

We've pushed out a small server update to fix the following:



🔸Placing Rampart walls at the feet of players on the train killing them

🔸Error causing players to die while charging a Sentinel

🔸Players being able to be killed while spawning on the train before they have control — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) December 9, 2020

Players encountered several interesting ways of dying while riding the train, such as placing Rampart walls or being killed by enemies while spawning. This patch should fix the issue, as well as an error that causes players to die when charging the Sentinel sniper.

Last week, one player posted a video where they punched a teammate while on the train, pushing them through a wall and killing them instantly. Senior game designer Daniel Klein responded to the thread, explaining that the train is “very finicky.”

“Considering it’s a limit time mode and it happens extremely rarely we decided to just ship the bug,” Klein said. “Sometimes that’s the reality of gamedev; there’s only so many hours in a day.”

Apex’s Winter Express limited-time mode, along with the Holo-Day Bash event, will run until Jan. 4.