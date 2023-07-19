Respawn pushes Apex fixes for invincible Trident exploit, Control spawns

In very quick fashion, Respawn has already fixed an exploit that made some players nearly invincible on Tridents in Apex Legends today and also brought Control back into the Mixtape playlist after fixing bugs related to players’ spawn points.

The two fixes are the centerpiece of the July 19 update that also shipped fixes for some stickers that were causing crashes and made sure knife kills were ending Gun Run matches properly. While those extra fixes were more minor problems, the Trident glitch and re-enabling Control will undoubtedly make plenty of Apex players happy.

Morning, legends! We just pushed a @PlayApex update to address:

-Being unable to spawn on control points in Control (and reenabled this mode) 📍

-An issue using Tridents as Fuse and Rampart 👀

-A crash caused by Stickers ⛔

-Some Gun Run matches requiring more than one knife… — Respawn (@Respawn) July 19, 2023

The Trident glitch was caused by players using the hovercars that can be found on Storm Point and Olympus. Fuse players could use their Motherlode ultimate on their car, then drive the car over the flames and wait there until the Trident actually took on part of the Motherlode’s fire animation, as if the Trident itself was on fire. When that happened, the driver was nearly invincible, with the players not taking any of the normally distributed damage they should take from bullets hitting the car.

To make matters worse, some players were pairing these drivers with a Rampart to let themselves mow down teams with impunity, unafraid of taking damage and using Sheila to output incredible damage that couldn’t be stopped. The only way to take down one of these cars was by hitting it with an arc star, disabling the Trident and making players vulnerable again.

The glitch was only discovered fairly recently, so the quick response on making sure that players can’t exploit it for easy victories and guaranteed getaways is a big win during a season rife with issues in Apex.

Control is also back, which will inevitably be met with fanfare from many. The most popular Mixtake mode has had issues with players being unable to spawn in different points properly for a while, finally leading Respawn to disable the mode while the devs worked on it. After the update, the mode should be back in the Mixtape rotation.

Players have just a few more weeks to go before season 17 ends, and these fixes might help ease the end-of-season doldrums.

