Respawn planning double XP event to make up for quicker end to Apex season 6

Respawn plans to host a double XP event for Apex Legends soon, according to game director Chad Grenier. The extra experience aims to help players complete the battle pass after Respawn shortened the length of season six by a week.

“We hope to make up the gap [in battle pass progression] with increased XP at the end of the season,” Grenier wrote. “We are planning double XP for end of season due to us reducing the time by a few days,” he said in another comment.

Grenier also admitted that Respawn mishandled the situation after pushing the new season launch forward and not letting players know. “Sorry we missed the communication piece,” he wrote. “It was a bit of a misstep on our part while trying to sort out some things with Fight or Fright and Season 7.”

Respawn advanced the launch of Apex‘s next season by a week but didn’t explicitly warn players. The studio only changed the countdown in the season six hub in-game. Data miner Shrugtal confirmed the updated launch schedule yesterday with information from the game files.

This advancement is bittersweet for Apex fans. It means there will be a shorter wait until season seven, but also less time to complete the ongoing battle pass.

Season seven is scheduled to release on the evening of Nov. 4, just one day after the Halloween-themed Fight or Fright event ends. The double XP event will likely encompass the final days of season six.