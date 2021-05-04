Respawn is ‘working through’ issues with access to Apex Legends’ new season, Legacy

Developer Respawn is “working through some service issues” after the launch of Apex Legends’ Legacy update. The high demand to try out Apex’s new season took out the servers today and players have reported a series of occurrences, from problems with downloading the update to being stuck in the title screen.

PlayStation users were able to preload the game starting yesterday, but that doesn't mean they're able to log into Apex now. The outage has affected a series of players across all platforms as they trickle into the game. Players also reported a series of issues with their downloads, particularly following a 53 GB update on Xbox.

We're working through some service issues in @playapex at the moment due to high demand.



We're on top of it and will get players into games as quickly as we can! — Respawn (@Respawn) May 4, 2021

Dot Esports tried to access Apex and was stuck in the loading screen for over 10 minutes. Further attempts showed the classic “unable to connect to EA servers” message.

Apex's Legacy update promised to be one of its biggest so far, with the inclusion of a new permanent Arena mode, a new legend, and another weapon. Users flocked to the game after the download, which overloaded the servers, and Respawn has said it will “get players into games as quickly as we can.”

This story is developing.

