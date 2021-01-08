Respawn deploys hotfix for disconnect issues, weapons inside ring in Pathfinder’s Town Takeover

The two issues have been plaguing the game since the latest update.

Respawn has deployed a backend fix for a series of bugs and errors that have plagued the battle royale since its latest event, Fight Night, went live.

The fix aims to tackle disruptive issues in the game, including numerous disconnects and an exploit that allowed players to use their guns inside the boxing ring in Pathfinder's Town Takeover.

We’ve deployed a backend fix for several Pathfinder Town Takeover related issues, including an exploit that allowed players to use their guns while inside the Fight Night Ring, as well as several other errors.



We wanna see clean fights only from here on out. 😉🥊 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 8, 2021

Several players have reported issues since the Fight Night event went live, including numerous crashes and freezes. The hotfix may solve the issues: The fix “should help with the disconnects,” according to Respawn producer Josh Medina.

The common crashes drew backlash from a part of the community, including a series of streamers and pro players. Streamer Christian "Nokokopuffs" Feliciano published a musical montage of his fellow content creators crashing on stream.

In addition to the crashes, the fix also aims to get rid of an exploit that allowed players to use weapons inside the boxing ring in Pathfinder's Town Takeover. The area is designed to disable weapons, ordnances, and abilities inside the ring to force players into fighting exclusively with their fists. The exploit gave players a significant advantage over the adversaries, who are locked out of using guns as long as they are inside the perimeter.

The hotfix also aims to address “several Pathfinder Town Takeover related issues,” a broad term for an umbrella of undisclosed issues—although the patch will tackle the two most intrusive problems with the event.

Fight Night went live on Jan. 5 and runs until Jan. 19.