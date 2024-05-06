REJECT WINNITY celebrate winning a match at the ALGS playoffs
Image by Joe Brady via EA
Category:
Apex Legends

REJECT win ALGS Split One Playoffs, breaking DarkZero, TSM dominance in pro Apex

There's finally a new ALGS champion, and APAC North finally receives a crown.
Image of Adam Snavely
Adam Snavely
|
Published: May 5, 2024 10:45 pm

In a stacked tournament full of favorites from dominant regions like North America and APAC South, REJECT WINNITY became the first APAC North team to ever win an Apex Legends Global Series LAN, and the first team to do it not named TSM, DarkZero, or Reignite.

Recommended Videos

The South Korean trio of Obly, KaronPe, and SangJoon wrote their names into Apex lore with their consistency and refusal to abandon the team composition that led them to the grand final. They were the only team in the finals lobby to run a Wattson, the traditionally defensive character long out of player favor and the pro meta, but they didn’t let that “defensive” pick slow them down, matching FNATIC for the most kills in the last lobby.

In an incredibly even set of matches, it looked like multiple LAN champs DarkZero would snatch away a LAN trophy again, but in the ultimate game, a tough rotation for DarkZero led to a series of third parties which ultimately resulted in REJECT taking up residence with all the space in the very last zone.

From that position, the now-victorious squad refused to let the win slip through their grasp, taking out fan-favorites Disguised and Cloud9 to seal the win.

This breaking story is being updated…

Author
Adam Snavely
Associate Editor and Apex Legends Lead. From getting into fights over Madden and FIFA with his brothers to interviewing some of the best esports figures in the world, Adam has always been drawn to games with a competitive nature. You'll usually find him on Apex Legends (World's Edge is the best map, no he's not arguing with you about it), but he also dabbles in VALORANT, Super Smash Bros. Melee, CS:GO, Pokemon, and more. Ping an R-301.