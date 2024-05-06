REJECT win ALGS Split One Playoffs, breaking DarkZero, TSM dominance in pro Apex

In a stacked tournament full of favorites from dominant regions like North America and APAC South, REJECT WINNITY became the first APAC North team to ever win an Apex Legends Global Series LAN, and the first team to do it not named TSM, DarkZero, or Reignite.

Recommended Videos

The South Korean trio of Obly, KaronPe, and SangJoon wrote their names into Apex lore with their consistency and refusal to abandon the team composition that led them to the grand final. They were the only team in the finals lobby to run a Wattson, the traditionally defensive character long out of player favor and the pro meta, but they didn’t let that “defensive” pick slow them down, matching FNATIC for the most kills in the last lobby.

In an incredibly even set of matches, it looked like multiple LAN champs DarkZero would snatch away a LAN trophy again, but in the ultimate game, a tough rotation for DarkZero led to a series of third parties which ultimately resulted in REJECT taking up residence with all the space in the very last zone.

From that position, the now-victorious squad refused to let the win slip through their grasp, taking out fan-favorites Disguised and Cloud9 to seal the win.

This breaking story is being updated…

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more