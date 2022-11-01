Rarest skins for Catalyst in Apex Legends

It was clear that the artists at Respawn Entertainment had fun when they were designing skins for Catalyst. The defensive legend joined the Apex Legends cast in season 15, and she’s full of witchy flair and exaggerated colors, both of which translate well to a wide variety of skins. One thing is clear: Catalyst isn’t afraid to stand out on the battlefield.

While Catalyst is still relatively new to the Apex Games, she already has a handful of skins that are harder to find than others. These skins are sure to impress your enemies in your next match, especially against the rocky cliffs and giant POIs of Broken Mon, Catalyst’s home. Whether Catalyst is your favorite legend and you’re looking for a great skin for her or you’re a legend skin completionists, we’ve compiled the most difficult-to-find skins for Catalyst.

Here are the rarest skins for Catalyst in Apex.

The rarest Catalyst skins in Apex Legends

Archon

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

While Archon is only an epic-rarity skin—the others on this list are all legendary—it’s rare because of its inclusion on the battle pass. To obtain this skin, you must have purchased season 15’s battle pass. When you do so, Archon will be instantly granted to you alongside two other legend skins and a legendary gun skin. Battle pass skins generally don’t return, so this skin will only become rarer as the seasons continue.

Violet Sands

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Violet Sands makes Catalyst look like she stepped straight out of a Final Fantasy game. (We think it’s the hair). While she keeps the moon iconography in this base legendary skin, she also gains plenty of hard edges: her leg armor is lined with spikes, her gloves end in tapered points, and her ferrofluid tubes are guarded by sharp twists of metal. If you want to live out your anime protagonist dreams in Apex, Violet Sands will help you get there.

Legacy of the Ancients

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Legacy of the Ancients is another base legendary Catalyst skin, but that doesn’t make it any less rare. Legendary skins, even base legendaries, are difficult to obtain simply because of their high cost, so if someone flashes one on the battlefield, you know they’re dedicated. Legacy of the Ancients turns Catalyst into a gilded queen, giving her golden knee and wrist guards, a solid-gold collar guard, and a jeweled circlet worthy of royalty.

Suns Up

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Suns Up Catalyst can be obtained through the Catalyst launch bundle alongside the appropriately-named Wingman skin “Guns Up.” While this skin may return to the Store at a later date, the only way to obtain it right now is to purchase the launch bundle. This skin softens Catalyst’s edges a little by giving her orange cloth-wrapped armor, but her pointed collar and conical wrist guards prove that she’s still a very capable threat.

Blood Moon

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

Blood Moon is a recolor of Violet Sands, Catalyst’s other anime-fied base legendary skin. This version swaps out the purples and golds for stone-cold steel with blood-red accents. While it’s only a base legendary skin, its high cost and the prestige associated with having it so soon after Catalyst’s launch will amplify its rarity. This one isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so you’ll have plenty of time to save up the materials to craft it.