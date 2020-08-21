Rampart is Apex Legends’ newest Prime Gaming skin

Apex's newest legend has her own special skin already.

Apex Legends‘ newest legend, Rampart, already has a special skin—the newest in the line of free Prime Gaming skins.

Prime Gaming, formerly known as Twitch Prime, comes with an Amazon Prime subscription, so it can be claimed for free once a couple of steps are taken.

Revved up and ready to cause a ruckus. 🤘



Put on your best for that Champion's circle with the Custom Finish Rampart skin, available through September 24 when you link your #PrimeGaming account.



💨 : https://t.co/PU5Ktz25ZZ pic.twitter.com/cvONlA9OTW — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) August 21, 2020

The Custom Finish skin will be added to your inventory once you link your Prime Gaming account to your EA account. It’s a simple and easy process that can be done in a matter of minutes on this web page.

Apex and Prime Gaming have had a long-running deal for exclusive skins. Legends such as Crypto, Caustic, Revenant, Mirage, Wraith, Loba, Gibraltar, and Pathfinder have all received exclusive skins through the partnership.

Rampart is the latest in the line of Prime Gaming skins, but there are still four more left to be doled out, one for each month remaining in the calendar year of 2020.

Make sure to grab the Custom Finish skin before it’s gone for good on Sept. 24.