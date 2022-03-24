Pro Apex returns to LAN for a $1 million tourney after more than 2 years away

The big tournament is planned for Stockholm, Sweden at the end of April.

The pro Apex Legends scene is making its long-awaited return to in-person competition with a $1 million LAN in Stockholm, Sweden, scheduled for the weekend of Friday, April 29.

The tournament will conclude the second split of the Pro League, bringing together all five global regions: APAC North, EMEA, North America, South America, and APAC South. Ten teams will qualify for the event from APAC North, North America, and EMEA. Five teams will qualify from APAC South and South America, rounding out a 40-team event that will be played over three days.

The first-place team will take home a hefty $250,000. Second gets $150,000, while third earns $100,000. All of the teams that qualify for the finals lobby will receive some cash. Twentieth place will earn a $9,000 paycheck for their efforts.

Finally!🔥



All of the top #ALGS Pro League talent from 5 regions together for the Split 2 Playoffs!



We're headed to Stockholm!



The tournament begins with a group stage on Friday, April 29, and then will proceed into a double-elimination format on Saturday, April 30. Only the top 20 teams from bracket play will advance to the final lobby on Sunday, May 1, which will be played in Match Point format, where champions need to secure a win in the final game to end the tournament.

The group stage begins at 3am CT on April 29, but fans who aren’t night owls can watch the VOD or just tune in for the finals at 9am CT on May 1. The event will be played without spectators due to the ongoing pandemic.

The last time pro Apex enjoyed the thrill of international LAN competition was at the $500,000 Preseason Invitational in Krakow, Poland, in September 2019. Many more LAN events were planned for 2020, but they had to be canceled, leaving the pro Apex scene without an in-person event for more than two years.