Pokimane becomes Apex Legends finisher in perfectly-timed edit

One Apex Legends player was able to make a heads-up play to take out an opponent—but not without a little bit of help from Twitch star Pokimane.

Apex streamer MisterArther used a well-timed Pokimane clip to deliver a finishing blow on an enemy during his broadcast yesterday.

MisterArther outdueled the enemy Pathfinder with a beautiful haymaker that sent the robot flying. The streamer used this as an opportunity to give Pokimane a cameo in his stream.

While in the middle of Lifeline’s finisher animation, MisterArther switched to an old clip of the Twitch star punching her camera down at the perfect time. Pokimane’s punch even paired flawlessly with the audio of Lifeline’s swing.

This isn’t the first time a streamer has used a popular Twitch content creator for an Apex finisher. IiTzTimmy subbed in former CS:GO pro summit1g to execute his opponent with a similar clip that involved a webcam taking a beating.

What made this clip even sweeter was that iiTzTimmy was crowned the Apex Champion after the finisher.

If these types of Apex finishers become a trend, you might see Dr Disrespect unleashing his mustached fury in the distant future.