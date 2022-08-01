Apex’s season 14 sees return of Double Tap, Skullpiercer Rifling hop-ups

The Double Tap and Skullpiercer Rifling hop-ups are both returning to floor loot in Apex Legends season 14.

The Double Tap hasn’t been seen in the game’s floor loot since season seven. When the G7 Scout entered the care package in season 11, it had Double Tap built in, but no other weapons have been able to use it since its previous floor loot appearance. In season 14, the G7 Scout and the EVA-8 shotgun will once again be able to equip Double Tap, which allows both guns to fire two shots with a single pull of the trigger. It’s an epic rarity drop.

Skullpiercer Rifling is returning for the first time since season eight and can be equipped on the Longbow, Wingman, and the 30-30 Repeater. This legendary-rarity hop-up increases the headshot multiplier for the gun it’s equipped to, dramatically increasing the efficacy and power of precision shots.

In season 14, the developers want to make sure players who prefer either long-range or short-range weapons felt as though they had fun, effective ways to fight. Alongside the inclusion of these hop-ups, the new season is arriving with a host of changes to Kings Canyon, including the modified return of the classic Skull Town POI. Players will also get to try out buffs to the EVA-8, the new laser sights barrel attachment for SMGs and pistols, and adjustments to gold backpacks and knockdown shields. New legend Vantage will also be available for players to try when season 14 begins.

Apex season 14 begins on Aug. 9.