Pathfinder player grapples onto a Valkyrie mid-air and downs her with a kick

Valkyrie’s got you in the pipe—if you’re not Pathfinder, that is. An Apex Legends player used Pathfinder’s grappling hook to catch Valkyrie mid-air and knock her down with a kick in a video uploaded to Reddit.

The footage shows the Apex player was in a fistfight with an enemy Valkyrie on top of a building in Fragment. The Pathfinder punched Valkyrie out of a ledge and hit for flesh instead of shields. The opponent used Valkyrie’s VTOL Jets to attempt an escape. Pathfinder followed.

Using Pathfinder’s grappling hook, the player landed a successful grapple onto Valkyrie in mid-air, only to finish them off with a kick. Landing such a shot is tricky because of all the moving parts. Pathfinder, for instance, was moving downwards, while Valkyrie was soaring with her jetpacks, and Pathfinder had to account for the slight delay until the grappling hook connected.

Pathfinder’s grappling hook is an excellent way to move around the map quickly and escape dangerous situations. It can attach to most surfaces and make the difference in a close gunfight. However, it can also bring players up close and personal with enemies if they end up landing a shot and close the distance in valuable occasions.