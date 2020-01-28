Login
1 hour ago Apex Legends /

Here are all the North American teams that qualified for the first ALGS Major

$500,000 is on the line.

esports-apex-legends-global-series-uk-usa
Image via EA

It’s going to be a big year for competitive Apex Legends.

The introduction of EA and Respawn Entertainment’s Global Series has taken the battle royale to the next level of competition, helping to possibly even surpass its child-friendly, building-frenzy competitor.

The 10 online, eight premier, and four major tournaments set out for the year help to validate the esport. In 2019, Apex barely lifted off the ground in terms of competition. There were tournaments here and there, but the prize pools were far from satisfactory. The ALGS will fix that, creating a competitive schedule for the year while also putting millions of dollars on the line.

The first major is set to begin on March 13 with a prize pool of $500,000 and 337,200 ALGS Points. Here are all of the North American teams that have qualified for the tournament.

PlaceALGS pointsTeam
First1,500TSM
Second1,440Sniper Abusers
Third1,410Rogue
Fourth1,380Team Squadward
Fifth1,350RCO eSports White
Sixth1,320Sentinels
Seventh1,290Lil Poggies
Eighth1,260VOL
Ninth1,230Golden Guardians
10th1,200Flying Saucerorrs
11th1,170PVPxGeeshGnaske
12th1,140PRO
13th1,110smile
14th1,080Team FiRE
15th1,050PTM
16th1,020MSK
17th990Stinky
18th960Griefers
19th930Aqualix Esports
20th900FVK