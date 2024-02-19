Category:
Apex Legends

NICKMERCS has ‘new interests’ outside of ALGS, spelling the end of Tripods

A full-time return to Warzone looks like it's in the cards.
Image of Ryan Lemay
Ryan Lemay
|
Published: Feb 19, 2024 03:42 pm
NICKMERCS looking downwards on the right while Bangalore runs from an enemy Creeping Barrage on the left.
Image via Respawn and NICKMERCS on YouTube

NICKMERCS’ professional Apex Legends journey appears to be ending for now, as the Tripods’ original ALGS team officially disbanded today.

In 2022, NICKERMCS claimed the future was “not looking bright” for Call of Duty, and specifically Warzone, so the leader of the MFAM army put all of his eggs in the Apex basket instead. He dedicated time and energy to his newfound passion, culminating with an invitation to the ALGS. Ahead of last ALGS season’s second split, which started in March 2023, FaZe officially signed NICKMERCS’s team and flanked the streamer alongside two talented players, former G2 member Rigo “Gent” Padilla and young prospect Deeds on the Tripods. But a disappointing 22nd-place finish and failure to qualify for the 2024 season jeopardized the trio’s future, and NICKMERCS’ return to Warzone seemingly put a final nail in the coffin.

MW3 soldiers standing next to an angry NICKMERCS
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Deeds and Gent confirm free agency ahead of ALGS split 2

On Feb. 19, Deeds and Gent both released YouTube videos confirming the Tripods mutually agreed to part ways. Deeds and Gent are still teaming together for the remaining Challengers Circuit competitions in the current ALGS split, and will try to find a third to fill NICKMERCS’ spot. Gent also mentioned he was keeping his options open in case a Pro League team offered him an individual spot for Split Two.

“The simple answer is just the fact he [NICKMERCS] fell out of love with Apex, and there’s nothing wrong with that,” Deeds said. “I’m happy for him, and at the end of the day, this is a business, and for him, the right decision is to play Warzone.”

Deeds thanked Nick for his mentorship and helping jumpstart the young pro’s Apex Legends career. Gent expressed the same sentiment regarding the breakup. “Sometimes interests don’t align, and passion gets lost,” Gent explained. “For Nick, he has new interests and new-found passion.”

NICKMERCS has yet to comment on Tripods disbanding, but it’s rather obvious what’s next for the streamer. On Feb. 7, Nick ended an eight-month boycott against CoD after his operator skin was removed and returned to play Warzone.

Author

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.