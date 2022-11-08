NICKMERCS Apex Legends $50,000 MFAM Gauntlet: All teams and results

The competitive Apex Legends world generally revolves around ALGS play, but that doesn’t mean third-party tournaments don’t exist. Not only is NICKMERCS competing in the ALGS for year three, but he’s also intent on keeping the number of third-party tournaments rolling. That’s the case with the MFAM Gauntlet.

The MFAM Gauntlet features 20 ALGS teams from North America all fighting it out for a $50,000 prize pool. And, notably with this edition of the tournament, this will be the first time that a major Apex tournament takes place on Broken Moon, the newest map in the game with a large size made a bit smaller by the extensive zip rail system that runs throughout the map.

With one of the larger prize pools for third-party tournaments and a look at the game’s newest map played by some of the best players in the game, the MFAM Gauntlet is appointment viewing for competitive Apex Legends fans.

Who won NICKMERCS’ Apex MFAM Gauntlet? All standings and final results

The MFAM Gauntlet will take place across six games, with two games being played on World’s Edge, two games on Storm Point, and two games on Broken Moon. ALGS rules will be used to determine points for the tournament.

Current MFAM Gauntlet standings

Two out of six games have been completed.