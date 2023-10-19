New Apex Legends character Conduit is powered by Titanfall

Apex Legends’ newest character is another big-time callback to the franchise that inspired the battle royale game.

A new Stories from the Outlands released today sheds light on the new legend, Conduit, whose roots are tied heavily to events in Titanfall lore, teasing further hope for the future of the mech-fighting FPS franchise.

“Inspired by the Monarch Titan that saved her life, as well as her sister’s dedication to taking care of the family, Conduit makes the ultimate sacrifice,” Respawn said of the video. “By utilizing the irradiated remains of the Monarch’s battery, she trades her future health for the opportunity to provide for her family and rise to her legend.”

Leaks point to Conduit’s ability set revolving around her new-found powers from the Monarch battery, including recharging teammate’s shields, gaining a speed boost, and also being able to build “unbreakable Wattson fences.”

The website for Apex’s new season also includes a tease of changes to Storm Point, which will be returning to the game for the first time since season 17. And as always, a new battle pass will add new content to the free-to-play game.

Not much else about Conduit has been confirmed thus far, including what role she will be, or what her abilities will officially entail, but the wait for that info won’t be much longer.

Described as “a tiny titan of optimism,” Respawn says that “Conduit proves greatness stems from the heart.” Her full ability set and first look at gameplay will be coming with a full reveal of the new legend next week on Oct. 23.

She’s a bubbly one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Conduit arrives in-game when Apex’s new season, Ignite, begins on Oct. 31.

About the author